Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Go Small or Go Home

Automakers think Americans only want pickups and big SUVs, but the reality is most consumers looking at EVs want a smaller vehicle — which they can't even buy.

12:11 AM EDT on October 12, 2023

Motor Trend|

Automakers chose poorly when they thought this Hummer was the type of vehicle EV buyers want.

  • Automakers refuse to even try to sell smaller electric cars to Americans, but a new survey found that pickup truck drivers were the least likely to want to go electric, while half of consumers want a compact or midsize EV. (Heatmap)
  • They've also largely given up on mobility services like car-sharing. (Bloomberg)
  • There aren't enough electricians in the U.S. to fix the country's 4,000 broken electric vehicle chargers. (Jalopnik)
  • Working from home during the pandemic all but eliminated the morning rush hour, according to a University of Minnesota study.
  • Advocacy group TransitCenter is putting together a list of transit projects that promote equity. (Streetsblog USA)
  • One way to boost ridership and close the D.C. Metro's $750 million budget gap would be to develop half-empty park-and-ride lots into housing. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • Road diets and other complete streets measures led to a 34 percent drop in Philadelphia traffic deaths last year. (WHYY)
  • Long resistant to transit, Detroit-area Oakland County's new budget includes funding to expand bus service countywide. (Detroit News)
  • Connecticut Gov. Ned LaMont announced a $1.1 billion bond issue for transit, which will unlock another $2.5 billion in federal funds. (Planetizen)
  • After San Diego implemented new rules for e-scooter riders, trips fell from 3 million a year to 600,000. (Union-Tribune)
  • The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority's CFO is leaving for Jacksonville amidst an unprecedented expansion for MARTA. (Saporta Report)
  • As new Seattle light rail extensions open, rider demand is outstripping service levels on Sound Transit. (The Urbanist)
  • The American Public Transportation Association honored former Tennessee Rep. Bob Clement, who secured funding for Nashville light rail. (Lookout)
  • UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is treating non-drivers as second-class citizens. (City Observatory)
  • A train tunnel in Melbourne will open next September, a year early. (The Guardian)
  • Stockholm is the latest city to ban fossil fuel-burning vehicles from the city center. (Reuters)
  • Birmingham, England's low-emissions zone reduced air pollution by 40 percent. (Smart Cities World)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Public Health

Anti-Fat Bias Harms the Movement for Safe Streets — Particularly for Kids

Why are we only focusing on calorie-burning when advocating for active transport to school? Because of bad research.

October 12, 2023
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Face Hard Questions

Many U.S. police departments cut back on enforcing traffic laws after the George Floyd uprising. What happened next?

October 11, 2023
Vision Zero Cities 2023

How to Reconnect Neighborhoods (and How Not to)

In order to achieve the goal of reconnecting communities, it is important to scrutinize previous attempts at these solutions to learn from past errors.

October 11, 2023
Streetsblog New York CityE-bikes

Opinion: NYC E-Bike License Proposal Misses the Mark on Pedestrian Safety

A bill backed by a majority of City Council members would create a bureaucratic nightmare and discourage e-bike use while ignoring the root of the problem: lackluster infrastructure and unsafe work standards.

October 11, 2023
See all posts