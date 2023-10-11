Wednesday’s Headlines Face Hard Questions
Many U.S. police departments cut back on enforcing traffic laws after the George Floyd uprising. What happened next?
More from Streetsblog USA
How to Reconnect Neighborhoods (and How Not to)
In order to achieve the goal of reconnecting communities, it is important to scrutinize previous attempts at these solutions to learn from past errors.
Opinion: NYC E-Bike License Proposal Misses the Mark on Pedestrian Safety
A bill backed by a majority of City Council members would create a bureaucratic nightmare and discourage e-bike use while ignoring the root of the problem: lackluster infrastructure and unsafe work standards.
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Seeing Red
Is the gas saved by allowing right on red really worth all the pedestrians who get hurt by inattentive drivers?
Top Transit Org Lists the Equity-Focused Projects America Needs Right Now
Advocates are handing their DOTs a list of transformative transit projects that could heal the harms of the past — and a list of boondoggles that deserve to be scrapped.