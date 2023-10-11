Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Face Hard Questions

Many U.S. police departments cut back on enforcing traffic laws after the George Floyd uprising. What happened next?

12:01 AM EDT on October 11, 2023

Police 1
  • In the post-pandemic, post-George Floyd era, police have largely stopped enforcing traffic laws. A Washington Post opinion pieces argues that decision has cost thousands of people their lives, and that stepping up enforcement by camera is the best way to catch bad drivers without involving humans' racial bias.
  • Governing interviewed planner and author Veronica O. Davis about equity in transportation and righting the wrongs of the past.
  • Since the U.S. has planned around cars for decades and refuses to properly invest in transit, most people need a car. But cheap cars, like cheap starter homes, are going extinct. (Discourse)
  • Flying taxis are coming by 2025, and they really mean it this time! (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Based on the recent New York City flood, The Nation has a pretty bleak take on how the powers that be are responding to climate change, and the limits of design solutions in political environments that makes it impossible for cities to implement them.
  • Meanwhile, the NY Times is publishing more drivel about how drivers can't find a parking spot.
  • A Minnesota study found that lowering speed limits does have an effect on how fast drivers go. (Crossroads)
  • Denverite proposes some ideas for transforming the massive Federal Boulevard-Coulfax Avenue interchange.
  • The I-81 viaduct in Syracuse is here for now, but it will come down someday, and an urban planner discusses with CNY Central what to do with it.
  • Milwaukee residents have a chance to provide input onto whether North Sherman Boulevard should be a complete street. (On Milwaukee)
  • The Bend Bulletin wants to know what's more important, speed or safety? (Spoiler alert: safety.)
  • Australians are throwing their cars on the barbie and riding e-bikes instead. (The Guardian)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Vision Zero Cities 2023

How to Reconnect Neighborhoods (and How Not to)

In order to achieve the goal of reconnecting communities, it is important to scrutinize previous attempts at these solutions to learn from past errors.

October 11, 2023
Streetsblog New York CityE-bikes

Opinion: NYC E-Bike License Proposal Misses the Mark on Pedestrian Safety

A bill backed by a majority of City Council members would create a bureaucratic nightmare and discourage e-bike use while ignoring the root of the problem: lackluster infrastructure and unsafe work standards.

October 11, 2023
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Are Seeing Red

Is the gas saved by allowing right on red really worth all the pedestrians who get hurt by inattentive drivers?

October 10, 2023
Mobility Justice

Top Transit Org Lists the Equity-Focused Projects America Needs Right Now

Advocates are handing their DOTs a list of transformative transit projects that could heal the harms of the past — and a list of boondoggles that deserve to be scrapped.

October 10, 2023
See all posts