Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Are Bike-Friendly

Experts lay out the "three e's" needed to be a bike-friendly city. Sadly, one Washington, D.C. mother's tragic story shows that not every city has them.

12:14 AM EDT on October 5, 2023

Bike League|

Ferguson, Missouri: new bicycling powerhouse. Photo: ##http://bikeleague.org/content/suburbs-join-rise-bicycle-friendly-communities##Bike League##

  • Bike-friendly cities need the "Five E's": engineering (infrastructure), equity (accessibility), education, encouragement and evaluation. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • A mother whose 5-year-old was killed by a driver while riding her bike is now leading an effort to convince the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to incorporate pedestrian safety into its crash ratings. (Washington Post)
  • A top California transportation official was demoted shortly after she complained Caltrans was circumventing environmental reviews by breaking up highway projects into small chunks. (Politico)
  • In contrast to past referendums, there may not be enough support among Bay Area voters to raise taxes or tolls to fund the region's struggling transit system, according to one new poll. Respondents view transit as dangerous, and list crime and homelessness as bigger issues than traffic. (Governing)
  • Electrifying California's trains would make rail travel faster. (Fast Company)
  • The cost of widening 17 miles of 1-15 in Utah has more than doubled to $3.7 billion. (Salt Lake Tribune)
  • The Biden administration awarded the Maryland DOT $20 million for Baltimore transit. (CBS News)
  • Attitudes toward cars and roads as Colorado's transportation default seem to be changing, according to an ex-state lawmaker. (Colorado Politics)
  • Louisville is losing bikeshare LouVelo Oct. 25. (WLKY)
  • Imagine if Austin had kept the streetcar network it tore up in the 1940s, instead of having to spend $7 billion now to replace it. (KVUE)
  • An El Paso art project is aimed at improving street safety around two schools. (KFOX 14)

Read More:

