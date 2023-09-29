Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines Are Charged Up

Expect a lot fewer ordinary gas stations and a few more Buc-ee's in your area as the electric vehicle transition continues.

12:01 AM EDT on September 29, 2023

Kelly
  • The transition to electric vehicles is raising a lot of questions about what to do with our current gas stations, which aren't suited for recharging that lasts 30 minutes (Slate). Truck stops, with amenities like dog parks and restaurants, are much better suited to make the switch (Jalopnik).
  • Another problem with EV charging stations, especially in rural areas, is that they're dependent on WiFi or cellphone service, which doesn't work half the time. (Car and Driver)
  • Demonstration projects can help ease the backlash against bike lanes. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • Biking has become so popular in Paris that cyclists now are experiencing road rage against each other, instead of drivers. (Washington Post)
  • Momentum is building for intercity rail in Colorado. (Governing)
  • Pedestrian deaths are down in Houston, but with drivers killing 300 people a year, there's room for improvement. (Click2Houston)
  • Houston gave bikeshare BCycle a $500,000 lifeline to keep operating for another couple of months. (Houston Public Media)
  • A Salt Lake City city councilman is working to raise awareness of dangerous freight-train crossings for pedestrians. (Story Map)
  • Charlotte is embroiled in a $115 million legal dispute with a streetcar contractor. (WSOC)
  • Bike and scooter ridership doubled after the creation of a Providence bike lane. (WJAR)
  • Once upon a time, streetcars served both sides of Tampa Bay. (Tampa Magazines)
  • Norway's new bike/pedestrian tunnel will blow your mind. Not really, but it's still pretty cool. (Bloomberg)

