Friday’s Headlines Are Charged Up
Expect a lot fewer ordinary gas stations and a few more Buc-ee's in your area as the electric vehicle transition continues.
More from Streetsblog USA
To Help Save the Planet, Take the ‘Week Without Driving’ Challenge
Sierra Club President Ramón Cruz is urging Americans to give up driving for seven days — and support policies to make it optional for everyone.
Talking Headways Podcast: Beyond Greenways
This week we’re joined by Bob Searns to talk about his new book and grand ideas for walking trails that circle whole regions and more local routes that make up a new mode of green infrastructure in cities.
Thursday’s Headlines Are Inside Out
Cars and trucks are getting safer for drivers and passengers, but people outside the vehicles are increasingly in danger.
New Federal Committee Will Push for Transportation Equity By Helping DOT Reckon With Its Past
“No one alive today is necessarily responsible for the origins of the [transportation] inequities that we inherited. But everybody who was alive today and in a position of responsibility, is accountable for what we do about it. That's why we're here.”