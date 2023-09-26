Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Headlines Triple the Fun

Amtrak is staffing up and ready to spend the $66 billion it received from the bipartisan federal infrastructure law.

12:01 AM EDT on September 26, 2023

Amtrak
  • Thanks to the 2021 infrastructure law, Amtrak is tripling capital spending to $6 billion a year by 2025, with the goal of doubling ridership by 2040. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • The CEO of self-driving carmaker Cruise wants to ban human drivers from city centers (Tech Crunch). But are computer-driven cars that can be bewildered by traffic cones really any safer?
  • The UK's Conservative government is backtracking on plans to ban sales of new carbon-emitting vehicles by 2030, and automakers that have already committed to the EV transition aren't happy about it. (Jalopnik)
  • Arch Daily has global examples of how parking garages can be repurposed as public spaces.
  • Will remote work kill off the Bay Area Rapid Transit system? (The Guardian)
  • As D.C. workers increasingly start commuting again, they're doing so disproportionately by car, although Metro ridership is slowly rebounding. (Washington Post)
  • L.A.'s unfinished Marina Freeway could be converted to greenspace. (Los Angeles Times)
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill requiring human backup drivers in autonomous heavy-duty trucks. (The Verge)
  • A Houston study found that simply planting trees near bus stops keeps them cooler than building shelters. (Texas Standard)
  • Seattle's new electric bike-lane sweeper is the start of an effort to electrify the entire city fleet. (Seattle Times)
  • A zig-zag sidewalk in Salt Lake City is intended to be safer for pedestrians but is baffling residents. (Fox 13)
  • Atlanta's car-free Streets Alive festival is back after a four-year hiatus. (Axios)

