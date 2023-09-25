Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Are All About Pete

From trying to avert a government shutdown to promoting rail safety, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is in the midst of a busy week.

12:01 AM EDT on September 25, 2023

https://www.flickr.com/photos/gageskidmore/49377314277
  • It's been a busy past few days for Pete Buttigieg. President Biden enlisted him to talk sense into House Republicans about shutting down the government (New York Times); he had to explain the difference between climate change and seasons to a congressman (Advocate); and he criticized Donald Trump for comments about wounded veterans (USA Today). Today the transportation secretary will be in Nebraska to highlight investments in rail safety. (KETV)
  • While American transit advocates often laud Europe for its rail network, even across the pond governments short-shrift trains in favor of spending money on roads. (The Guardian)
  • Micromobility is vital for low-income people who use it for essential trips like grocery shopping and going to work. (Streetsblog USA)
  • A study of one Midwestern city found that, after it removed parking mandates for the downtown and university districts, developers built less than half as much parking there as they did in the rest of the city. (Journal of the American Planning Association)
  • Privately owned passenger rail company Brightline started running trains between Miami and Orlando on Friday (Washington Post), but tragedy also struck as a Brightline train killed a pedestrian — the 98th such death since 2019 (Palm Beach Post).
  • Omaha broke ground on its $440 million streetcar project. (World-Herald)
  • Based on Denver's successful program, the D.C. city council approved vouchers of up to $2,000 for primarily low-income residents to buy e-bikes. (WaPo)
  • Houston could have two bikeshares if the city council approves Mayor Sylvester Turner's proposal to keep BCycle afloat and the Harris County transit authority creates its own separate bikeshare system. (Axios)
  • The Austin Transit Partnership approved a $190 million budget focusing mainly on light rail construction and preserving affordable housing. (KXAN)
  • Gwinnett County commissioners in suburban Atlanta approved a $17 billion transit expansion plan, but voters will still have to approve a sales tax hike to pay for it. (WSB)
  • A proposed Seattle law would require the city DOT to built or repair sidewalks whenever it undertakes a major road project. (The Urbanist)
  • While other cities are decriminalizing jaywalking, one Charlotte suburb has just started handing out $30 tickets. (WCCB)
  • Kansas City spent 25,000 taxpayer dollars on a Barbie-themed streetcar that isn't even an ad for the movie. Whether it served the intended purpose of boosting ridership is unclear. (KCUR)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

pedestrians

What is the Life of a Dead Pedestrian Worth?

A Seattle police officer sparked outrage when he joked that the death of pedestrian Jaahnavi Kandula might be settled for as little as $11,000. Some families get even less.

September 25, 2023
Streetsblog CaliforniaVMT

Why Reducing Vehicle Miles Traveled Matters

“Our job now is to prioritize solutions that mitigate the impacts of climate change while equitably improving quality of life. To do so we need to rethink how we build so Californians can drive less."

September 22, 2023
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Are Tired Out

Whether it's from degradation or the dust resulting from wear and tear, it's becoming increasingly clear that tire and brake emissions are harmful, perhaps even exceeding tailpipe emissions.

September 22, 2023
Elderly Drivers

Study: What Road Diets Mean For Older Drivers

"After a road diet, all motorists seem to drive at a rate that feels comfortable to a mildly-impaired older adult."

September 22, 2023
See all posts