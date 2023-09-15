Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Are Drowning in Debt
Regulators believe some auto lenders are setting up used-car buyers to fail. Auto debt has reached $1.5 trillion, a 28 percent jump since 2020.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Talking Headways Podcast: Better Land Use Reduces Transportation Emissions!
Sure, you know the importance of land use in reducing travel and emissions — but how do you do it? That's the question we'll address today.
Thursday’s Headlines Are a Hacker’s Dream
Electric vehicles are creating a whole new level of security and privacy risks that no one is prepared to deal with.
Report: Cars Are Undermining Our Privacy, Even If We Don’t Drive
Vehicle technology spying on our most intimate details — and there's pretty much no escaping it.
LAPD Officer Punched 60-year-old Black Man in Chest, Collapsed His Lung during December Arrest
Chief Moore told the Police Commission that Earl Roots had been hospitalized "due to a complaint of having asthma."