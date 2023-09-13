Skip to Content
Honey, I Shrunk Wednesday’s Headlines

The future of electric vehicles has fewer than four wheels: According to a new Bloomberg report, global sales of two- and three-wheeled EVs are far outpacing cars and trucks.

12:01 AM EDT on September 13, 2023

Constantin Müller, CC|

A shared electric moped fleet in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

  • In contrast to the U.S.'s thirst for behemoth EVs, globally sales of two- and three-wheeled electric vehicles are far outpacing cars and trucks, with more than 10 times as many on the road. Half of all vehicles sold with less than four wheels worldwide are electric, compared to 14 percent of cars and 3 percent of trucks and vans. (Bloomberg)
  • Some research indicates that encouraging walking, biking and transit does more to discourage driving than remote work. (Planetizen)
  • American politicians' love of highway projects that will do nothing to reduce congestion cuts across party lines. (Streetsblog USA)
  • Vice thinks that New York is going to screw up Manhattan congestion pricing so badly that no other U.S. city is going to want to try it.
  • Workers will break ground next month on the $16 billion Gateway Project digging new rail tunnels underneath the Hudson River. (northjersey.com)
  • Governing profiled D.C. Metro general manager Randy Clarke, who's been credited with improving service during his year on the job and now must deal with a projected $750 million budget deficit.
  • Houston bus shelters have been getting dangerously hot during this summer's heat wave. (Houston Public Media)
  • Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says he's undecided between cheaper bus rapid transit and more popular light rail if the Red Line is revived. (The Daily Record)
  • Charlotte's stalled-out Red Line was revived when city leaders voted to commission an updated design. (WCNC)
  • Future transit along the Atlanta Beltline will get a boost from an upcoming planning study. (Rough Draft Atlanta)
  • Duke students are happy that Durham is becoming a more walkable community. (The Chronicle)
  • Several European countries are offering "climate tickets" for unlimited transit rides, but they're not increasing capacity to deal with the extra riders, among other criticisms. (Eltis)
  • Lisbon is importing the pedestrian-friendly "superblock" concept from its Spanish neighbor Barcelona. (The Mayor)

