Honey, I Shrunk Wednesday’s Headlines
The future of electric vehicles has fewer than four wheels: According to a new Bloomberg report, global sales of two- and three-wheeled EVs are far outpacing cars and trucks.
More from Streetsblog USA
Opinion: Electric Vehicles Are Only Part of the Climate Solution
Building a future where travel is sustainable and earth-friendly means that people must reevaluate their use of personal vehicles, even if it’s only for a small portion of their journey.
The Moped Crisis: Safe Streets Group Issues Policy Recommendations
The city needs to rein in illegal mopeds with a combination of cracking down on rogue vendors, building safer roads for all users and better educating users.
Tuesday’s Headlines Need to Slim Down
"Rolling SUV fatsos" should be heavily taxed so North American cities become more like Paris, with its tiny cars and human-powered delivery vehicles, according to The Globe and Mail.
Opinion: Fights Over Fare Evasion Are Missing the Point
"To be clear, I'm not advocating for gate jumping. But I am advocating that we direct our attention to what truly matters."