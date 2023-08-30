Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Take the Wheel
It makes no difference whether cars are driven by humans or computers, they're still unsafe and damaging the environment.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Tuesday’s Headlines Want to Walk the Friendly Ground
The U.S. has gotten really good at eliminating commercial jet crashes. What if we paid the same rigorous attention when it came to saving the lives of the 40,000-plus people who die on U.S. roads each year?
What Will It Take to Build a Bullet Train in Texas?
A long-fought high speed rail project may be coming back from the dead — and what happens next could be instructive for other communities hoping to someday run trains in highway-dominated states.
Why Public Health Officials Must Play a Central Role in Traffic Safety
A new study proposes public health officials and planners treat traffic violence as an epidemiological problem.
Calif. Speed Camera Bill Has Bent Over Backwards to Answer Opponents. So Why Hasn’t It Passed Yet?
Some of them will not be satisfied no matter what.