Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Eat the Rich

Climate change is a crisis primarily caused by the wealthy, according to new research covered by Salon.

12:06 AM EDT on August 25, 2023

Bob Ward
  • The top 1% of "super emitters" are responsible for as much greenhouse gases as the entire bottom half of the U.S. income scale, and the upper 10% are responsible for 40% of emissions. (Salon)
  • Autoblog looked at speeding and came to the same conclusion as many safe-streets advocates: Merely lowering speed limits doesn't work — the street has to be designed so that drivers feel uncomfortable going fast.
  • Finding the right price for curbside parking reduces congestion and the need for off-street parking because spaces are always available. New technology makes it easier to find the right amount to charge for different areas and times of days. (Transfers)
  • Contrary to proponents' claims, a new paper says that grocery delivers may actually put more cars on the road, because people are prone to ordering one thing at a time rather than saving it all for a trip to the store. (Streetsblog USA)
  • Washington, D.C. joined a host of other cities that are making it easier for street vendors to acquire permits. (Next City)
  • New gates at D.C. Metro stations have cut fare evasion by 70 percent. (Washington Post)
  • Denver officials recently visited Minneapolis to check out its bus rapid transit system. (Colorado Public Radio)
  • In conjunction with the Project Connect transit expansion, Austin is also overhauling its zoning to create higher-density neighborhoods. (KXAN)
  • Richmond is adding safety improvements to 500 intersections, but critics say they're mere Band-Aids compared to the city's overall deadly street designs. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • A new cycle track opened in downtown Kalamazoo. (WWMT)
  • Tacoma light rail turns 20 next month. (Railway Age)
  • San Antonio turned a freeway underpass into a neighborhood recreation area. (Report)

Talking Headways

