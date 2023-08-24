Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines Need to Cool Down

What's cooler than being cool? Ice cold! But if you don't have air conditioning, you can't even avoid heat stroke without a way to get to a cooling center.

12:26 AM EDT on August 24, 2023

Ketut Subiyanto
  • In this deadly heat wave, cooling centers set up by cities often go unused because people who don't have cars or access to transit can't get there. (The Grist)
  • A carbon tax that makes pollution less profitable for corporations would be more fair and effective than putting the onus on consumers. (Fast Company)
  • The argument for two-way streets being safer grows even stronger when considering that any gains drivers make in speed on one-way streets are mostly offset by traveling farther. (Transfers Magazine)
  • Despite his mercurial nature and willingness to put profits above the national interest, Elon Musk has become a de facto cabinet secretary without portfolio whose permission is needed from the federal government to proceed on anything from the war in Ukraine to space travel. (New Yorker)
  • A California proposal to raise bridge tolls to fund mass transit is now on hold. (CBS News, Streetsblog CAL)
  • The Los Angeles mayor's office only learned about the widely ridiculed — though at least cheap and somewhat effective — La Sombrita bus shelter from a press release, reinforcing how important communication is within city governments (L.A. Public Press)
  • Meanwhile, Houston is working on a sturdier bus shelter with solar-powered panels to keep waiting passengers cool. (Chronicle)
  • Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed a bill setting a minimum wage for Uber and Lyft drivers. (Minnesota Reformer)
  • An influential Colorado state senator is working on a bill to boost funding for transit. (Colorado Public Radio)
  • Raleigh banned new drive-throughs along bus rapid transit corridors to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from idling cars. (WRAL)
  • Milwaukee's Lakefront streetcar extension opens Oct. 29 (Urban Milwaukee).
  • Development around Seattle's Capitol Hill light rail station lacks enough density, public space or a daycare center nearby residents demanded. (The Urbanist)
  • Pressure to charge for the Tampa streetcar apparently stems from St. Pete Beach residents who want homeless people to stay out of their quiet beach community. (Tampa Bay Times)
  • Crediting Streetsblog with inventing the term, Baltimore residents are starting to talk about developing the "parking crater" around the Camden Yards baseball stadium. (Fishbowl)
  • Dressed as referees, Toronto residents handed out yellow cards to illegally parked drivers during the Women's World Cup. (Momentum Mag)

Read More:

