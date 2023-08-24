Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Need to Cool Down
What's cooler than being cool? Ice cold! But if you don't have air conditioning, you can't even avoid heat stroke without a way to get to a cooling center.
Wednesday’s Headlines Think Smaller Is Better
American drivers need to break their addiction to ever-bigger trucks and SUVs. But automakers don't give them much of a choice.
STUDY: Advanced Vehicle Tech Could Help Prevent 250,000 Traffic Deaths Over 30 Years — But It’s Not a ‘Silver Bullet’
And no, we're not talking about "fully autonomous vehicles."
The Moped Crisis — An Analysis: New York City Needs a Systemic Fix, Justice for Workers and Accountability by Tech Giants
Mayhem — and, more accurately, the perception of mayhem — on the streets of the city is provoking a new backlash against delivery workers. But are poor workers really the ones to blame?
Grocery Delivery May Not Reduce Driving As Proponents Claim, Data Show
Is grocery delivery a "sustainable practice, or congestion generator and environmental burden?" a new paper asks.