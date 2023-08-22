Tuesday’s Headlines Carry a Big Stick
That's the advice climate scientists have for cities that want to get people out of their cars. Carrots aren't enough.
More from Streetsblog USA
America Needs to Stop Building Schools Next to Highways
“We have determined that at a certain age, you can make some decisions and take some risks to your health. But a six-year-old or a seven-year-old does not have that opportunity."
Why Young People of Color Must Be At the Forefront of the Mobility Justice Movement
"We don't just want our young people to be the peer-to-peer educators; we want them to be key stakeholders in building safe and sustainable and equitable transportation systems throughout our all of our cities," said Jacob Smith, executive director of the National Organizations For Youth Safety.
Monday’s Headlines Pay the Price
Electric vehicles certainly aren't the be-all end-all, but if they're even going to serve as a transition away from fossil fuels, shouldn't states stop taxing them so much?
How a New Program is Helping Small Cities Transform Their Transportation Systems
"We don’t want the infrastructure law to compound our geographic inequalities. We wanted it to be an equalizing moment," said James Anderson of Bloomberg Philanthropies.