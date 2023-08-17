Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines Are Checking Our Mailbox

For that rebate check for buying an e-bike, assuming you live in one of the dozens of cities and states that are now offering incentives.

12:01 AM EDT on August 17, 2023

Svitch Bike
  • More than 20 states now have incentives to purchase e-bikes. (Axios)
  • NASA is studying why some types of pollution, like ozone and particulates, are leveling off even as transportation emissions are declining. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • "Look what you made me do," cities declared as they — at least temporarily — embraced transit to handle Taylor Swift's conquering army. For a few days at least, when confronted with congestion, they didn't just shake it off. (Streetsblog USA)
  • Waymo and Cruise have permission from California regulators to charge ahead with driverless taxis in San Francisco, but The Verge says they had better earn trust with cities before proceeding. For example, figuring out how to stop blocking ambulances and fire trucks first?
  • Gov. Gavin Newsom is running a shadow foreign policy, using California's economic might to cut deals with China and others on phasing out gas-powered vehicles and other climate issues where the Biden administration has thus far failed. (Politico)
  • An alarming number of Arizona Republicans embraced conspiracy theories in opposing a Phoenix referendum on extending a sales tax levy that would have partially gone to light rail. (Mirror)
  • Philadelphia finally has permission to pursue a High Line-style trail on a viaduct whose owner has resisted purchase for years. (Inquirer)
  • Brightline will know soon whether it's received a grant for high-speed rail between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. (Review-Journal)
  • Seattle is installing three new cameras to catch drivers blocking bus lanes. (Times)
  • Proponents of demolishing I-794 in Milwaukee can point to the removal of the Park East spur, which didn't destroy downtown as predicted. (Urban Milwaukee)
  • The Twin Cities' Metro Transit reported that crime has dropped by more than half this year. (Minnesota Public Radio)
  • Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey's budget doubled funding for regional transit, but advocates say it's still nowhere near what will be needed in the coming decade or so. (WBUR)
  • San Antonio is considering plans to expand its bus rapid transit system. (Texas Public Radio)
  • Dayton's new transportation plan calls for fixing 250 intersections and building more than 100 miles of bikeways, shared-use paths and sidewalks. (Daily News)
  • The Morning News details Savannah's efforts to solicit public input on its Vision Zero plan.
  • Boise is adding bike- and pedestrian-friendly improvements to the major thoroughfare of 8th Street. (Idaho Statesman)
  • Seattle's new Bird shared e-bikes passed muster with Seattle Bike Blog.
  • Here are CNN's favorite e-bikes.

