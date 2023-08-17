Thursday’s Headlines Are Checking Our Mailbox
For that rebate check for buying an e-bike, assuming you live in one of the dozens of cities and states that are now offering incentives.
More from Streetsblog USA
Opinion: How American vs. Danish Pedestrian Laws Stack Up
The subtle wording of American pedestrian safety laws reveals a lot about whose lives we prioritize on our roads — especially compared with the same policies in Denmark.
Wednesday’s Headlines Have Put On Some Pounds
Drivers are abandoning sedans for trucks and SUVs, and those trucks and SUVs are bigger, more dangerous and less efficient than they used to be.
How One City Used Transit to Cut Traffic During a Taylor Swift Mega-Concert
Building highway lanes will never, ever, ever get America's traffic problems under control — but a new study suggests that investing in other modes will, even when a massive pop star is in town.
Six Changes To Look Out For in the Next Edition of the MUTCD
The Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices is getting its first update in over a century. Will it make people who move outside of cars safer, or endanger them even more?