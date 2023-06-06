Tuesday’s Headlines Go Biking With Blumenauer

Transit agencies will be allowed the keep the federal COVID relief funding they’ve already received, as part of a debt ceiling deal that claws back some other unspent funds. (Washington Post)
The Biden administration claims to recognize the damage urban highways have done and continue to do to Black neighborhoods, but is giving cities and states billions to widen them anyway, while underfunding a removal program. (Fast Company)
The reason why Baltimore doesn’t have a robust transit system can be chalked up to one word: racism. Maryland’s first Black governor, Wes Moore, has a chance to change that legacy if he can restore the Red Line. (The American Prospect)
Suburbanites are fighting the removal of the I-81 viaduct cutting through a Black Syracuse neighborhood, while some who live there are wary of further disruption. (New York Times)
Vehicle emissions are primarily to blame for Washington, D.C.’s poor air quality. (DCist)
Both candidates for mayor of Denver, where traffic deaths are rising despite a Vision Zero plan, are in favor of finding new strategies. (Denver 7)
Houston has identified two neighborhoods for a pilot program to repair and replace sidewalks damaged by Hurricane Harvey flooding. (Houston Public Media)
