Monday’s Headlines Are Wheeling and Dealing

- Car dealers are among the most powerful lobbying groups in the U.S., and they are going to war against electric vehicles. (Slate)
- The Biden administration’s program to remove urban freeways lacks concrete objects and ways to measure success, according to federal auditors. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Research shows that transit and micromobility are equal to cars when it comes to accessing jobs. (Smart Cities Dive)
- The long-term success of Bay Area transit depends on consolidating the region’s 27 agencies. (Streetsblog SF)
- The Austin city council approved an implementation plan for the $7 billion Project Connect transit expansion headlined by a 10-mile light rail line. (American-Statesman)
- A Boston Globe tick-tock details the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s clash with federal regulators over rail safety issues.
- Suburban city and county governments have too much influence on Houston’s transit planning. (Urban Edge)
- Denver residents are calling for more emphasis on transit as the city reconfigures its Vision Zero strategy. (Colorado Newsline)
- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore walked Wheaton’s Georgia Avenue to get a firsthand look at pedestrian perils. (DCist)
- Tulsa is seeking federal funding for a new bus rapid transit route. (Fox 23)
- New York City should look to London for an example of how to successfully implement congestion pricing. (Curbed)
- Lyon is the first French city to charge for parking based on a vehicle’s weight and emissions. (Connexion)
- Fortaleza, Brazil, won a $1 million prize for its plan to build 110 miles of protected bike lanes. (The Guardian)