Friday’s Headlines Are In Demand

  • More evidence of induced demand: Between 1993 and 2017, 100 U.S. cities expanded highway capacity by 42 percent. Yet traffic congestion still rose by 144 percent. (Random Lengths News)
  • The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wants to require all new cars and SUVs to come equipped with automatic emergency braking that would save pedestrians’ lives. (Washington Post)
  • With the right policies, transportation emissions can be cut by 22 percent in 15 years with no loss of quality of life. (Phys.org)
  • More than half of highway contractors reported that a crash occurred in their work zone last year. (Construction Dive)
  • In California, old-school lefties’ suspicion of developers and change in general is clashing with younger progressives’ push for bike lanes and housing. (New York Times)
  • Minnesota Democrats say they’ve created a nationwide model for transportation funding with a budget that pours hundreds of millions into Twin Cities transit and intercity rail. (Governing)
  • California transit agencies continue to ramp up pleas to the state government for help. (Government Technology)
  • Austin’s light rail project can move forward after Texas Republican lawmakers ran out of time to derail it. (Austin Monitor)
  • Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is bringing back the City Center Connector streetcar, a controversial project even among transit advocates. (Seattle Times)
  • Proving that transit is in demand, real estate prices in Florida are rising fastest near rail stations. (Florida Realtors)
  • Denver is redoubling its Vision Zero efforts as traffic deaths have continued to rise since the program began. (Denverite)
  • Portland’s Pedalpalooza bike festival kicked off on Thursday. (Mercury)
  • Given the chance to name Charlotte’s new bike-lane sweeper, voters chose the creative moniker of Sweepy McSweepface. (WCNC)
  • “The Dukes of Hazzard” was a documentary. (WCTV)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Highway Boondoggles: California’s 710 Tunnel

By Jeff Inglis and John Olivieri |
A proposal to drill a pair of highway tunnels is the most expensive, most polluting, least effective option for solving the San Gabriel Valley’s transportation problems. A highway linking I-710 from Alhambra to I-210/ SR-710 in Pasadena was first proposed in the late 1950s. Ever since, efforts to build the highway have run into obstacles including […]

Highway Boondoggles: Widening I-95 Across Connecticut

By Jeff Inglis and John Olivieri |
Last year Congress passed a multi-year transportation bill. Like previous bills, it gives tens of billions of dollars to states every year to spend with almost no strings attached. How much of this federal funding will state DOTs devote to expensive, traffic-inducing highway projects that further entrench car dependence and sprawl? In a new report, Highway Boondoggles 2 (the […]