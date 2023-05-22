Monday’s Headlines Drill, Baby, Drill

Minerals are becoming just like oil, with the U.S. and other countries jostling for control of natural resources critical for electric vehicle production. (New York Times)
The U.S. has enough parking to pave over the state of Connecticut, and now many cities are ending the decades-long practice of mandating a minimum amount of parking. (CNN)
By creating heat islands and incentivizing drivers to circle the block, parking is exacerbating the climate crisis. (Clean Technica)
More than 1,700 local, state and regional government agencies in the U.S. have adopted complete streets policies. (Smart Growth America)
Streets near schools should be car-free. (The Walrus)
The suspected terrorist who killed eight people and injured 12 by driving a box truck into a New York City bike lane was sentenced to life in prison. (NBC News)
A Montana law barring the state from calculating the climate impact of major projects is headed to court. (Washington Post)
St. Paul is considering banning large trucks from parking and idling on city streets. (Star Tribune)
Transit was always supposed to a part of the Atlanta Beltline, but now neighbors are fighting it, in part because the streetcar line that would be extended to the walking and biking trail circling the city hasn’t been successful. (Fox 5)
Austin residents and groups are weighing in on potential light rail routes ahead of a key announcement this week. (Community Impact)
The number of cyclists killed by drivers in Houston has doubled since 2016. (Axios)
Cleveland cyclists held a “ride of silence” to honor the 16 people drivers killed or injured there last year. (Scene)
A Montreal neighborhood is going to start charging residents for parking based on the size of their car. (Eltis)
Once one of Europe’s most car-choked capitals, Brussels could serve as a model for U.S. cities looking to move away from automobiles and toward transit, bikes and walking. (City Lab)
Democrats and Republicans are jockeying for the title of Gas Price Slasher, though neither party has a plan that has any potential to reduce prices. While Democrats propose cutting oil company subsidies, Rep. Doc Hastings (R-WA) has introduced three bills to expand oil drilling, saying that they’ll spur employment in the Gulf and reduce U.S. […]
It has a nice ring to it: using oil and gas revenue to shift transportation off oil and gas dependence. President Obama announced a plan to do just that on Friday — but the details of his plan are disappointing if you want to see the conversation on clean transportation go beyond cars. The Energy Security […]
It’s April 15. If you bought an electric car in 2013, you can claim a tax break today. If you bought a plug-in hybrid, you can get a tax break today. But if you don’t own a car and walk to work instead? Sorry, Charlie. There’s a whole array of goodies in the U.S. tax […]
House Republicans are calling for offshore oil drilling as an answer to foreign oil dependency and high gas prices — and they’re not the only ones. President Obama recently announced his intention to cut oil imports by one-third by 2025, partly by increasing domestic production was the answer to the country’s energy woes. In his speech announcing […]
Remember how NRDC’s Deron Lovaas said the new transportation bill proposed by House Republicans is “a march of horribles“? Well, he wasn’t exaggerating. This bill, which attempts to make up for the country’s stagnant gas tax by squeezing revenue from domestic oil drilling, takes the concept of sustainability (environmental, fiscal and otherwise) and strives to […]
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney unveiled his energy plan today [PDF]. The idea is to break our addiction to foreign oil — by increasing our addiction to domestic oil. If by “domestic” we mean Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. Essentially, the plan is to go bananas on oil drilling. States would have the right to […]