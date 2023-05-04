Thursday’s Headlines Are Circling the Block

Adding parking spaces might seem like the answer to traffic problems, but it ends up making them much worse. That’s the message in this video produced by the Mexico branch of the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy, which Paul Barter shared at his blog, Reinventing Parking. Mexico City has been adding parking at a feverish pace — […]
We’re reprinting this reply [PDF] from UCLA professor Donald Shoup, author of the High Cost of Free Parking, to Randal O’Toole, the libertarian Cato Institute senior fellow who refuses to acknowledge the role of massive government intervention in the market for parking, and the effect this has had on America’s car dependence. It’s an excellent […]
This article was cross-posted from City Observatory. How much does it cost to park a car in different cities around the nation? Today, we’re presenting some new data on a surprisingly under-measured aspect of cities and the cost of living: how much it costs to park a car in different cities. There are regular comparisons of […]
Parking spaces keep getting more costly. As we often discuss on Streetsblog, parking encourages people to drive rather than ride transit, bike, or walk. And all that asphalt also taxes sewer systems by making vast swaths of urban and suburban land impermeable. But an overlooked cost is that building and maintaining each parking space belches […]
Here’s a great example of a “virtuous cycle” in action: Center City Philadelphia has seen the number of parking spaces decline recently as population and jobs continue to rise at a healthy clip. You might expect one result to be a downtown parking crunch, but that’s not the case at all, reports Jim Saksa at Plan Philly: If everyone drove to […]