Wednesday’s Headlines Take Me to the Gala

Path Path
Photo via Twitter @ThePopTingz
About a fifth of people who don’t own a car and lack access to transit can’t make it doctor’s appointments, or rely on ride-hailing services to fill the gap. (
Smart Cities Dive) An Oxford University professor who keeps a database of such things says fewer than 10 percent of infrastructure projects are done on time and under budget. (
Washington Post) Falling behind schedule and going over budget, on the other hand, is a good way for even liberals to lose faith in transit. (
Tacoma News Tribune) Fare-free transit is not only more equitable, it reduces travel times because passengers can board through two doors and don’t have fumble for change or tickets. (
Commonwealth) Boston subways could wind up underwater if sea levels continue to rise due to climate change. (
Globe) For a mere penny on the dollar, Minnesota residents could create a comprehensive transit system. (
Reformer) Toll lanes are now legal in Tennessee, but they won’t fix congestion, just allow people with enough money to bypass it. (
Governing) A bill in the Connecticut legislature would require cities and towns to adopt Complete Streets plans. (
NBC Connecticut) Los Angeles County is updating its bike master plan. (
Planetizen) San Francisco cops and firefighters cannot figure out how to make a driverless vehicle gone haywire stop. (
Mission Local) Autistic children often love trains, and a program that allows them to record voice messages for transit is expanding to Atlanta. (
WABE) “Where does that highway go to?” ex-Talking Heads frontman David Byrne asked himself before the cycle thriller bike bike bike, bike bike biked away to the Met gala in New York last weekend. (
Uproxx)