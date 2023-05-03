Wednesday’s Headlines Take Me to the Gala

Photo via Twitter @ThePopTingz
Photo via Twitter @ThePopTingz
  • About a fifth of people who don’t own a car and lack access to transit can’t make it doctor’s appointments, or rely on ride-hailing services to fill the gap. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • An Oxford University professor who keeps a database of such things says fewer than 10 percent of infrastructure projects are done on time and under budget. (Washington Post)
  • Falling behind schedule and going over budget, on the other hand, is a good way for even liberals to lose faith in transit. (Tacoma News Tribune)
  • Fare-free transit is not only more equitable, it reduces travel times because passengers can board through two doors and don’t have fumble for change or tickets. (Commonwealth)
  • Boston subways could wind up underwater if sea levels continue to rise due to climate change. (Globe)
  • For a mere penny on the dollar, Minnesota residents could create a comprehensive transit system. (Reformer)
  • Toll lanes are now legal in Tennessee, but they won’t fix congestion, just allow people with enough money to bypass it. (Governing)
  • A bill in the Connecticut legislature would require cities and towns to adopt Complete Streets plans. (NBC Connecticut)
  • Los Angeles County is updating its bike master plan. (Planetizen)
  • San Francisco cops and firefighters cannot figure out how to make a driverless vehicle gone haywire stop. (Mission Local)
  • Autistic children often love trains, and a program that allows them to record voice messages for transit is expanding to Atlanta. (WABE)
  • “Where does that highway go to?” ex-Talking Heads frontman David Byrne asked himself before the cycle thriller bike bike bike, bike bike biked away to the Met gala in New York last weekend. (Uproxx)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Source: Smart Growth America

Rural America Badly Needs More Transit

By Rayla Bellis |
Editor’s note: This article originally appeared on Smart Growth America. It is republished here with permission. Many people think the only Americans regularly relying on transit to reach jobs and services live in big cities. Yet the majority of counties with high rates of zero-car households are rural. In fact, more than one million households in predominantly […]