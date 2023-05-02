Tuesday’s Headlines Get Off Our Phones

Photo credit: Tim Samuel
  • Drivers are increasing distracted by their phones, according to a new study, contributing to the rise in traffic deaths in recent years. But states that passed hands-free laws saw improvements. (Route Fifty)
  • Vox interviewed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about traffic safety, fare-free transit and ridership recovery after COVID.
  • The Federal Railroad Administration issued a warning about super-long freight trains that are more prone to derailment. (Associated Press)
  • Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is pushing back against city council proposals for a rideshare congestion charge and canceling K Street bus lanes to pay for fare-free transit. (DCist)
  • The president of the Chicago Transit Authority has criticized the city transit system as unsafe and unreliable, but how would he know? He hardly ever rides it. (Block Club Chicago)
  • MARTA is starting construction later this year on two south Atlanta arterial transit lines — like bus rapid transit but without dedicated lanes. (AJC)
  • Phoenix’s Valley Metro is looking to identify a route for a new light rail or BRT line through Maryvale. (KTAR)
  • Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is floating a plan to turn I-794 into at-grade streets and redevelop the longtime dead zone of MacArthur Square. (Journal Sentinel)
  • Biking was up 57 percent in Culver City due to a downtown bike lane before the Los Angeles-area city’s council voted to remove it. (Bicycling)
  • Portland announced plans for a protected bike lane and transit improvements on Southwest Jefferson. (Bike Portland)
  • St. Paul cyclists are split on redesign options for Summerhill Avenue. (MinnPost)
  • Here’s how Seattle residents can bike downtown during a two-week Link light rail service slowdown. (Seattle Bike Blog)
  • Burlington is expected to get a new bikeshare in the coming months. (WCAX)
  • A slushy machine, a lightsaber and a Danny DeVito Christmas ornament are among the items Uber passengers left behind in 2022. (CNN)

