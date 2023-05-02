Tuesday’s Headlines Get Off Our Phones

Drivers are increasing distracted by their phones, according to a new study, contributing to the rise in traffic deaths in recent years. But states that passed hands-free laws saw improvements. (Route Fifty)
Vox interviewed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about traffic safety, fare-free transit and ridership recovery after COVID.
The Federal Railroad Administration issued a warning about super-long freight trains that are more prone to derailment. (Associated Press)
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is pushing back against city council proposals for a rideshare congestion charge and canceling K Street bus lanes to pay for fare-free transit. (DCist)
The president of the Chicago Transit Authority has criticized the city transit system as unsafe and unreliable, but how would he know? He hardly ever rides it. (Block Club Chicago)
MARTA is starting construction later this year on two south Atlanta arterial transit lines — like bus rapid transit but without dedicated lanes. (AJC)
Phoenix’s Valley Metro is looking to identify a route for a new light rail or BRT line through Maryvale. (KTAR)
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is floating a plan to turn I-794 into at-grade streets and redevelop the longtime dead zone of MacArthur Square. (Journal Sentinel)
Biking was up 57 percent in Culver City due to a downtown bike lane before the Los Angeles-area city’s council voted to remove it. (Bicycling)
Portland announced plans for a protected bike lane and transit improvements on Southwest Jefferson. (Bike Portland)
St. Paul cyclists are split on redesign options for Summerhill Avenue. (MinnPost)
Here’s how Seattle residents can bike downtown during a two-week Link light rail service slowdown. (Seattle Bike Blog)
Burlington is expected to get a new bikeshare in the coming months. (WCAX)
A slushy machine, a lightsaber and a Danny DeVito Christmas ornament are among the items Uber passengers left behind in 2022. (CNN)
Secretary Pete Buttigieg is targetting what he calls “maybe the most acute and devastating problem in our entire transportation system: roadway deaths in America.” Here are a few highlights from his recent speech.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has not set goals or tracked the performance of 90 traffic safety activities making it difficult to improve them or determining whether they work at all, a congressional watchdog found.
Summer is barely over but this much is already clear: Traffic safety on American streets is taking a big step backward in 2016. During the first five months of the year, traffic deaths rose 9 percent over 2015 levels, reports Bill Holloway at the State Smart Transportation Campaign. It’s even worse if you compare to 2014 — traffic deaths have increased […]
Motorists with smart phones use their devices in 88 out of every 100 trips, according to data collected by Zendrive, a company that assesses driving behavior using the sensors in smart phones. Extrapolating to the entire population, Zendrive estimates there are about 600 million trips involving distracted driving in the U.S. each day.