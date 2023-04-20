Thursday’s Headlines Are Out of Control

Photo: ##http://macombpolitics.blogspot.com/2012/03/congress-will-miss-highway-bill.html##Macomb Politics##
  • Think transit projects are expensive? The cost of highway construction rose 50 percent between 2020 and 2022. (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • Electric SUVs are the heaviest personal vehicles ever made. Tests show they do a decent job of protecting the people inside, but not so much people on the street or in other vehicles. (Global News)
  • Daytime running lights on cars reduce the risk of crashes by 9 percent. (Jalopnik)
  • Officials are splitting up the massive Gateway rail tunnel project under the Hudson River into four parts in an effort to curb costs and speed up construction. (City Lab)
  • San Francisco supervisors passed a resolution formally urging the California government to save Bay Area transit from a fiscal calamity. (ABC 7)
  • New Jersey Transit faces a nearly $1 billion shortfall by 2027 without a fare hike or state aid. (NJ.com)
  • A Texas bill would make it easier for local governments to lower speed limits in residential neighborhoods. (Dallas Morning News)
  • The latest plan for a new I-5 bridge between Portland and Vancouver, Washington, would allow light rail to run during construction. (The Columbian)
  • The commuter rail company Brightline’s Orlando station is expected to open this week. (Palm Beach Post)
  • New Orleans is installing flashing yellow left-turn signals that are supposedly easier for drivers to understand. (Axios)
  • While Fort Worth considers reviving streetcars as the city grows (Report), El Paso is considering cutting back service or getting rid of its five-year-old streetcar altogether (KFOX 14)
  • More people are biking in Ann Arbor as a result of protected bike lanes. (WEMU)
  • Richmond’s planning commission unanimously recommended getting rid of mandatory parking. (Times-Dispatch)
  • After being hit, a longtime Cleveland cyclist took to tactical urbanism, posting signs around town explicitly telling drivers where they can put their lead feet. (Scene)

