Thursday’s Headlines Imagine the Future

A future without cars — or at least fewer cars — is possible through investment in mass transit and green energy, and would lead to an environmentally healthier and more equitable society. (Salon)

The U.S. Energy Department is lowering electric vehicles’ mileage ratings so that automakers can’t meet standards just by producing EVs. They have to improve gas-powered models’ fuel efficiency as well. (Reuters)

The Government Accountability Office examined eight recent transit projects and found that, while several came in under budget, some also fell well short of ridership predictions. (Smart Cities Dive)

Apparently Waymo cars can’t self-drive in the fog. (San Francisco Chronicle)

Instead of a mileage tax — as Vermont is considering to replace lost gas taxes as drivers switch to EVs — states should raise gas taxes to encourage the switch or tax vehicles by weight. (Electrek)

Shared e-bikes and scooters are back in Minneapolis, as Lime, Veo and Spin replace the defunct Nice Ride starting today. (Axios)

Minneapolis received a $239 million federal grant for the Gold Line bus rapid transit project. (CBS News)

Pittsburgh won a $10 million EPA grant to buy zero-emissions buses. (WESA)

Five Dallas city council members want a study independent of the Texas DOT on removing I-345. (D Magazine)

Washington, D.C. is installing cameras on buses to catch drivers who park their cars in bus lanes. (Post)

A group of 80 neighborhood advisors is asking D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to spend traffic enforcement camera revenue on street safety. (WUSA)

To combat a rash of exploding e-bike batteries, Uber is funding a buy-back program for New York City delivery workers. (The Verge)

EVs have gotten so heavy that some engineers in the UK are worried they could cause older parking garages to collapse. (The Drive)

Keeping cars out of the city center has led to more cycling and fewer transit delays in Brussels. (Cities Today)

Paris’ first carbon-neutral neighborhood has zero parking. (The Mayor)