Monday’s Headlines Aim for Gun Safety

Cities that want to be more sustainable should be developing hyperlocal hubs where residents can access whatever they need without driving. (Smart Cities Dive)
A U.S. House bill offering consumers up to $1,500 off an electric bike would do much more to ward off climate change than subsidies for electric cars. (Slate)
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is lobbying for a bipartisan railroad safety bill filed by Ohio Sens. Sherrod Brown and J.D. Vance after the East Palestine disaster. (WTOV)
More than 40,000 guns were stolen from parked cars in 271 U.S. cities, according to an analysis of FBI data by Everytown for Gun Safety. Some were later used in murders. (New York Times)
Also from the Times: A paean to the benefits of walking.
The U.S. DOT is accepting applications for $94 million in grants to use technology to make streets safer, more equitable and more efficient. (Planetizen)
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed a bill stripping transit workers of their collective bargaining rights, potentially jeopardizing future federal funding. (Salt Lake Tribune)
A Nebraska bill would devote $100 million in state funding to the Omaha streetcar and let the city spend redevelopment funds on affordable housing. (Unicameral Update)
It’s a drop in the bucket, but the Texas DOT will spend $24 million over three years on 51 Dallas road safety projects. (D Magazine)
The Houston Metro is likely to keep financially struggling BCycle as its bikeshare operator (Chronicle). St. Petersburg approved 500 shared e-bikes for downtown (St. Pete Rising). Harrisburg’s bikeshare reopened for the summer and is expanding (Penn Live). Spin plans to improve the University of Georgia’s bikeshare (Red & Black).