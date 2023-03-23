Thursday’s Headlines Are Ready for Change

- About a third of people say they’d use golf-cart-like minimobility vehicles, but cities lack the dedicated infrastructure. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Bike lanes should be redesigned to accommodate other types of vehicles, like e-scooters and cargo bikes, according to the National Association of City Transportation Officials. (Bike Portland)
- Walking around the neighborhood is healthy for children, not just physically but mentally. (The Conversation)
- Drivers who get stuck in traffic will often find another way to get from place to place that doesn’t involve driving, according to a new study. (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- Options for Austin’s Project Connect light rail system are all less than half the 28 miles officials promised voters in 2020. (KUT)
- St. Louis can reactivate downtown by turning over big swaths of its super-wide streets to buses, bikes and pedestrians. (Next STL)
- Washington D.C.’s Capital Bikeshare added 700 e-bikes to its fleet, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced at a ribbon-cutting for a downtown bike lane. (WTOP)
- Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA is tweaking its bus route redesign because some riders are unhappy their routes are being eliminated. (WHYY)
- Sound Transit will decide today on a controversial light rail station in Seattle’s Chinatown neighborhood. (The Stranger)
- Charlotte drivers can find cheap parking in bike and bus lanes. The fine for blocking one is just $25. (Axios)
- Seven people were hurt when a light rail train and a car collided in Minneapolis. (MPR)
- Toledo recently unveiled a Vision Zero plan. (Blade)
- Milwaukee installed raised crosswalks and protected bike lanes on Walnut Street. (WISN)
- A San Francisco public history project focusing on municipal infrastructure includes fascinating photos of the city’s long-gone streetcar lines. (Standard)