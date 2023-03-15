Wednesday’s Headlines Are Getting in Shape
- People are more likely to exercise if they have access to safe bike and pedestrian infrastructure. (Journal of Transport and Health)
- If you want people to walk and bike more, get rid of street parking (Momentum Mag) and, in general, don’t let cars dominate curb space (Smart Cities Dive).
- Robust transit is vital to Cleveland’s growth. (Crain’s)
- Bay Area Rapid Transit is suffering from lost ridership more than most transit agencies because it’s always been so dependent on farebox revenue. (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Some Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials are resigning themselves to the possibility that transit ridership will never fully recover. (Commonwealth)
- Amtrak is studying passenger rail service along I-20 between Dallas and Meridian, Mississippi. (Associated Press)
- A new bridge over the Columbia River connecting Washington and Oregon will cost just $500 million, but the whole project is 15 times that amount because it’s really a freeway widening project in disguise. (City Observatory)
- An Oregon bill would let schools use their transportation budgets for things other than buses, like organizing mass bike rides and paying crossing guards. (KGW)
- The L.A. Metro gave 10 million free rides to K-12 and community college students over the past eight months through its GoPass program. (The Source)
- Could New Orleans-style vintage streetcars help the Atlanta streetcar line boost its ridership? (Urbanize Atlanta) After all, in Baltimore you can just find them in the woods (Banner).
- Here’s a nice daylong bike ride to take if you live in Charlotte. (Axios)
- Jakarta has gotten so polluted and congested that Indonesia is building a brand-new capital. (PBS)
- The name of Switzerland’s new high-speed train don’t impress me much. (Jalopnik)