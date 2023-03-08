Wednesday’s Headlines Pull the Cord

As transit agencies cut bus stops to speed up service, many riders don’t know they can request a stop. This especially comes in handy if the rider feels in danger. (Next City)
The list of states with the most cars per capita generally tracks with the list of states with the lowest population density. But what’s up with Delaware? (Digital Journal)
As attacks on transit operators rise, many states are implementing harsher penalties. (Governing)
Fifteen-minute-city conspiracy theorists are already living in a prison of their own making. (Streetsblog)
Chicago has been struggling to incorporate electric buses into its fleet because batteries don’t work well in the cold (Associated Press). On a similar note, the Upper Midwest/Great Plains states are lagging behind the rest of the country on charging stations due to weather-related range concerns (Pew Stateline).
Plans for a Miami Beach train are under attack from wealthy residents even though the buses are all full. (Miami Herald)
The D.C. Metro is relaunching an automated system it says will improve service and safety, despite causing a deadly crash 14 years ago. (Washington Post)
Caltrans is studying whether to reunite Black communities in Oakland by dismantling I-980. (Silicon Valley)
Black residents are pushing back against expanding service at Richmond’s main train station because it would endanger the site’s history as a slave-trading center and burial ground. But the answer isn’t not to expand rail — it’s to do it somewhere else. (Times-Dispatch)
Better funding for transit would help Wisconsin attract and retain younger workers who don’t care much for driving. (Urban Milwaukee)
The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority has been anything but fast when it comes to implementing promised projects. (AJC)
A flying car in every garage and “The Jetsons” on every TV is Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign slogan. (Politico)
Last month we asked readers to submit their nominations for the sorriest bus stop in America, and wow, was it hard to narrow the entries down to a field of 16. After some agonizing cuts, the single-elimination bracket is ready for your votes. Thank you to everyone who submitted a sorry bus stop. Streetsblog puts together this […]
NRDC’s depiction of how hard states are hit by gas costs, ranked by percentage of income spent. America’s oil addiction is readily acknowledged, even by its biggest enablers. But what is the nation actually doing to kick the habit and embrace a safer, healthier, more realistic energy future? An attempt to answer that question was […]
Republicans still hammering away at the House jobs bill as it edges toward a stop in the Senate (AP) Add Nebraska to the list of states considering a gas-tax increase to solve the frustrating puzzle of transportation finance (NP Telegraph) GOP senators may not be able to stop the Obama administration from requiring that climate […]
Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. You may have heard that London has just approved a spectacular crosstown protected bike lane. But another part of its plan has, ironically, gotten little press in the United States. As London’s […]
While we’ve been focusing on the stimulus action in Washington this week, the Tri-State Transportation Campaign has kept an eye on the region’s state DOTs, which will dispense billions for transportation infrastructure. On Wednesday Tri-State filed suit to prevent the New Jersey Turnpike Authority from widening the Garden State Parkway, a project the agency intends […]
Of all the places that have been marred by surface parking, the saddest might be city blocks served by transit, where walking should reign and driving should not be necessary. We're seeing in this year's Parking Madness tournament that there's an abundance of these places around the United States.