Tuesday’s Headlines Want More Transit Contracts

Cities and states are quick to spend federal infrastructure funding on roads, but transit projects are lagging behind. More than 38,000 contracts for roadwork in 2022 totaled $102 billion, but just 180 transit contracts were awarded, totaling $3.5 billion. (Smart Cities Dive)
The libertarian magazine Reason argues that transit agencies should not eliminate fares to boost ridership, but instead use those funds to redesign their networks around jobs that have dispersed from downtowns.
In California, farebox recovery will not be enough to fully fund transit. (CalMatters)
A Chicago plan to use cameras to catch drivers who block bike and bus lanes could be approved as soon as next week. (Sun-Times)
Ann Arbor police are cracking down on drivers who park in bike lanes, ticketing 28 in the past few months. (MLive)
An Austin transit board is coming under fire for the secretive process of hiring a new executive director. (KUT)
Atlanta streetcar service is resuming more than three months after the Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority halted it over safety concerns. (WSB-TV)
Portland snowplow drivers are leaving piles of snow at the entrances to protected bike lanes. (Bike Portland)
Omaha’s Heartland Bikeshare has grown from 20 to 500 e-bikes in the past four years and just ordered 100 more. (WOWT)
Tempe and Mesa are studying whether to extend the former’s streetcar to the latter Arizona city. (12 News)
“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson joined the seemingly endless ranks of drivers who crash into buildings. (Los Angeles Times)
Here are the best places to eat along the Kansas City streetcar line. (KCUR)
As of the end of February, nearly $5.4 billion of transit stimulus money, or 74 percent, was under contract for projects in the 50 states and D.C., according to a Streetsblog Capitol Hill analysis of data released today by the House transportation committee. (Photo: DMI Blog) The success rate of transit stimulus spending was slightly […]
President Obama today threw his weight behind significant new transportation spending as part of a broad jobs bill taking shape in Congress, with $50 billion slated for transit, roads, bridges, and ports and the administration endorsing "merit-based infrastructure investment that leverages federal dollars." President Obama gave a high-profile jobs speech today. (Photo: NYT) During his […]
Yesterday, House Democrats released a draft bill that establishes a $494 billion, 5-year plan for the nation’s transportation infrastructure – but in spite of language to address climate change, and significant funding increases for rail and transit programs, the lion’s share of the bill’s funding would still go to roads and highways. The proposed legislation, […]