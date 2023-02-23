Thursday’s Headlines Are Getting in Shape

Cities where it’s easy to walk and bike have fewer instances of obesity and high blood pressure, according to a new study. (City Lab)
Selling bulk passes to businesses, schools and other large institutions could help transit agencies rebuild their ridership post-pandemic. (Transit Center)
Placing hope in environmentally harmful lithium mining to save the world from climate catastrophe will only feed Americans’ thirst for bigger vehicles with bigger batteries, and prevent shifting toward walking and biking. (CNU Public Square)
Europe’s tiny cars are even more fuel-efficient than electric vehicles, but they’re illegal in the U.S. (Fast Company)
U.S. railroads are going against their own self-interests by opposing electrification. (Clean Technica)
President Biden wants infrastructure grant recipients to buy American. The problem is, a lot of the necessary materials are no longer made in the U.S. (Washington Post)
Austin’s Cap Metro is delaying two new bus rapid transit routes until 2025 due to miscalculations about how many electric buses will be required. (KUT)
Cincinnati is seeking feedback on proposed BRT routes. (City Beat)
Portland’s Biketown bikeshare service is hiking fees by 50 percent. (Bike Portland)
A San Diego man whose brother was killed by a driver while riding an e-scooter writes that protected bike lanes could have saved his life. (Union-Tribune)
New bike lanes in Kalamazoo will connect downtown and the Northside. (MLive)
A coalition of Peoria groups is fighting to prioritize walking and biking over cars. (WCBU)
When it comes to infrastructure improvements that encourage more people to walk or bicycle to transit stations, how long will commuters be willing to travel? The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has officially answered that question, proposing a significant expansion of the rules governing how close bike-ped projects should be to transit in order to receive […]
The DC region is working on a plan to get the most out of its transit infrastructure by making it easier and safer to walk or bike to subways and commuter rail. The region’s Transportation Planning Board recently conducted a big audit to figure out which stations have additional capacity, and what barriers prevent people […]
Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) is one of Capitol Hill’s strongest voices for walking, biking and transit. Soon after arriving in Congress in 1996, he started the Congressional Bike Caucus, now more than 160 members strong, and he’s the founding chairman of the House’s new "Livable Communities Task Force," which he announced two weeks ago here […]
The U.S. Census Bureau just released its first-ever report exclusively on walking and biking [PDF]. Using data from the American Community Survey, the report shows how rates of active transportation vary by age, income, education, race, and the availability of a vehicle. It’s a lot more detail than the usual Census data release on how people get […]