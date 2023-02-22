Wednesday’s Headlines Are Blowing Up

Damaged or modified batteries, or ones not certified for safety, are to blame for a spike in e-bike explosions. But the safer batteries don’t last long enough for a delivery worker’s shift. (Slate)
Cities should be redesigned so that owning a car is a choice rather than a necessity, according to a new report from an engineering group. (Washington Post)
Ride-hailing apps are getting involved with transit, which has pros and cons for transit agencies, but the ultimate goal is get more people to ditch their cars so they use those apps more often. (The Conversation)
A new autonomous bus-train hybrid runs on tires, but along a predetermined route like light rail. (CNBC)
Drivers crash into storefronts an estimated 100 times a day, forcing convenience stores to install bollards in their parking lots because, as cyclists well know, paint is not a barrier. (Smart Cities Dive)
Urban renewal isn’t something that happened in the 1960s. In 21st century Louisiana, some officials are still trying to demolish a Black Shreveport neighborhood to make way for a new freeway. (City Lab)
While seeking $1 billion for rural roads, Ohio state lawmakers are also considering barring cities from building center bus lanes or using traffic enforcement cameras. (Cleveland Plain Dealer)
Nashville Mayor John Cooper is ordering police to declutter sidewalks by enforcing a new law banning vendors. (Tennessean)
St. Louis is spending $6 million to tackle a years-long backlog of sidewalk repair requests. (Post-Dispatch)
A San Antonio cyclist has mapped out all the city’s current and future bike routes for the first time. (My San Antonio)
Brussels (The Mayor) and Ghent (Sky News) are two European cities that reduced traffic by closing streets to cars, even though Ghent’s mayor faced death threats.