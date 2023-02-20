Monday’s Headlines Wish You Happy President’s Day

Image: Gage Skidmore, CC
  • Freight railroad cutbacks and lack of regulation led to the East Palestine chemical spill, which could derail high-speed rail projects as well due to fear of sharing tracks. (The Guardian). But President Biden has hesitated to push Congress to update rail brake rules (The New Republic) and is siding with Norfolk Southern in a case that would make the company harder to sue (The Lever). Civil penalties are likely instead (Politico).
  • Traffic studies are often unreliable, and it’s only a matter of time before courts start to question them. (Journal of the American Planning Association)
  • Speeding drivers, wide roads, a lack of bike infrastructure and poor lighting are a deadly combination for Los Angeles cyclists. (L.A. Times)
  • Inland Empire residents are accusing Caltrans of favoring splashier L.A. transit projects over others that would bring more benefits. (San Gabriel Valley Tribune)
  • Candidates for Chicago mayor weigh in on transit, bike infrastructure, traffic enforcement and other issues. (WBEZ)
  • Bus drivers in two Northern Virginia counties went on strike, demanding better wages and benefits from the private contractor that employs them. (Washington Post)
  • The Detroit suburb of Oakland County is moving ahead with a historic transit expansion. (Oakland Press)
  • New York City paid out $247 million in settlements over the last 10 years to victims of crashes involving police. (Curbed)
  • Minneapolis is considering clearing sidewalks itself after snowstorms, rather than relying on property owners to do it. (MinnPost)
  • Ridership on Valley Metro rail in Phoenix rose 60 percent during Super Bowl weekend. (KTAR)
  • Next year the New England Patriots will pay fans to drive and park at the stadium. (CBS News)

