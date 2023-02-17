Friday’s Headlines Get Our Kicks

The 3,700-mile Great American Rail-Trail could be hikers and bikers’ version of Route 66 for drivers, and revitalize dozens of communities along the way. (National Geographic)

The Biden administration’s recent blueprint for carbon neutrality relies heavily on New Urbanist values like mixed-use zoning and walkable streets. (E&E News)

On-demand shuttle service Via raised another $110 million in venture capital, bringing its valuation to $3.5 billion. (Tech Crunch)

Preventing crashes and keeping car traffic moving aren’t always mutually exclusive. (Route Fifty)

Houston’s Memorial Park now goes over an urban highway instead of being divided by it. (Fast Company)

Suddenly facing layoffs, Google appears to be backing off plans to create a transit-oriented neighborhood in its hometown of San Jose. (Mercury News)

Some Baltimore residents are concerned a plan to retime traffic lights will benefit drivers at the expense of cyclists and pedestrians. (Brew)

New Orleans city council members put the brakes on a bus rapid transit line over concerns that it could slow down drivers, even though drivers could hop on a much faster bus. (WWNO)

Denver is adding bike and pedestrian safety improvements to its widely criticized plan for a new I-25 interchange at Broadway. (Denverite)

Brightline West has agreed to build three wildlife crossings along I-15 as part of its Los Angeles-Las Vegas passenger rail line. (Review-Journal)

San Diego expanded the zones where developers are allowed to build taller buildings near transit stops. (Union-Tribune)

The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is seeking proposals for high-density affordable housing around the Garnett station. (Axios)

Traffic deaths in Raleigh rose 55 percent last year. (CBS 17)

Madison, Wisconsin traffic deaths and serious injuries declined for the second year in a row, which officials attributed to Vision Zero. (Channel 3000)

Kalamazoo made its two-way streets downtown one-way so cars could go faster. Now it’s changing them back to slow cars down. (MLive)

With you my bike/ Has been so wonderful/ I can’t stop now (Bicycling Magazine)