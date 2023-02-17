Friday’s Headlines Get Our Kicks

There will be 3,700 miles of trails, from Washington, D.C. to Washington State: That's the plan with the Great American Rail-Trail. Image: Rails-to-Trails
There will be 3,700 miles of trails, from Washington, D.C. to Washington State: That's the plan with the Great American Rail-Trail. Image: Rails-to-Trails

The 3,700-mile Great American Rail-Trail could be hikers and bikers’ version of Route 66 for drivers, and revitalize dozens of communities along the way. (National Geographic)

The Biden administration’s recent blueprint for carbon neutrality relies heavily on New Urbanist values like mixed-use zoning and walkable streets. (E&E News)

On-demand shuttle service Via raised another $110 million in venture capital, bringing its valuation to $3.5 billion. (Tech Crunch)

Preventing crashes and keeping car traffic moving aren’t always mutually exclusive. (Route Fifty)

Houston’s Memorial Park now goes over an urban highway instead of being divided by it. (Fast Company)

Suddenly facing layoffs, Google appears to be backing off plans to create a transit-oriented neighborhood in its hometown of San Jose. (Mercury News)

Some Baltimore residents are concerned a plan to retime traffic lights will benefit drivers at the expense of cyclists and pedestrians. (Brew)

New Orleans city council members put the brakes on a bus rapid transit line over concerns that it could slow down drivers, even though drivers could hop on a much faster bus. (WWNO)

Denver is adding bike and pedestrian safety improvements to its widely criticized plan for a new I-25 interchange at Broadway. (Denverite)

Brightline West has agreed to build three wildlife crossings along I-15 as part of its Los Angeles-Las Vegas passenger rail line. (Review-Journal)

San Diego expanded the zones where developers are allowed to build taller buildings near transit stops. (Union-Tribune)

The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is seeking proposals for high-density affordable housing around the Garnett station. (Axios)

Traffic deaths in Raleigh rose 55 percent last year. (CBS 17)

Madison, Wisconsin traffic deaths and serious injuries declined for the second year in a row, which officials attributed to Vision Zero. (Channel 3000)

Kalamazoo made its two-way streets downtown one-way so cars could go faster. Now it’s changing them back to slow cars down. (MLive)

With you my bike/ Has been so wonderful/ I can’t stop now (Bicycling Magazine)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The Test of a Great Bikeway

By Angie Schmitt |
What separates a great bikeway from one that makes you wonder why anyone even bothered? James Kennedy at Transport Providence has put together a litmus test in response to a bike route planned for Central Falls, Rhode Island, which, he says, “sucks.” Here’s the question set Kennedy put together and how he thinks the Central Falls […]

DOT Rolls Out the New Lower Manhattan Crosstown Bike Route

By Aaron Naparstek |
The street re-surfacing men and machinery were out in force in Soho last night. Houston Street Bike Safety Initiative Director Ian Dutton snapped this photo on Prince Street. Once the street is repaved, the Department of Transportation will stripe the hotly debated Prince and Bleecker Street bike lanes. Lower Manhattan’s newest east-west bike route is […]

How Montgomery County’s Bus Rapid Transit Can Alleviate Suburban Poverty

By Angie Schmitt |
Montgomery County, Maryland, just outside DC, is getting ready to do something that could set a precedent for American suburbs — build a bus rapid transit network. The 82-mile system should offer a huge boost in job access, especially for people without cars. Pete Tomao at Greater Greater Washington is especially interested in how the effort might help reduce economic inequality within […]