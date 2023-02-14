Tuesday’s Headlines Go Car-Free

Over 90% of U.S. households own at least one vehicle, according to Census data. The metro area with the highest rate of vehicle ownership is Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL, at 97.6 percent, and the lowest by far is New York-Newark-Jersey City at 56.5 percent. (Yahoo!)
Outside of a few coastal cities, it’s not easy to get by without a car in the U.S. Vox explains how to do it.
Shared e-scooters are proven to reduce car trips, and cities should be building more infrastructure to keep them off sidewalks. (Cities Today)
San Francisco is extending parking meter hours to help fund transit agency Muni. (Chronicle)
An express bus between Detroit and Ann Arbor has been a success. Next up is a bus connecting downtown to the airport. (WDET)
Massachusetts lawmakers filed bills to implement congestion pricing in Boston, where the average driver spends 134 hours a year stuck in traffic. (Globe)
Minnesota lawmakers are writing a bill to put social workers on light-rail trains to help people struggling with housing, mental health and addiction. (Reformer)
Fare-free transit in Connecticut has led to unhoused people riding buses all day and a spike in attacks on bus drivers. (Examiner)
A Colorado bill would provide free transit rides during peak ozone season. (KRDO)
A judge ruled that Denver’s transit agency isn’t responsible for crossing arm issues that cost a light-rail contractor $100 million. (Colorado Public Radio)
A driver killed a cyclist on a Portland street where the Oregon DOT had forced the city to remove a bike box. Now the city is putting it back. (Bike Portland)
Austin released a new urban trail plan that increases accessibility in underserved neighborhoods. (Daily Texan)
Berlin is planning on removing almost all car parking from a neighborhood as a car-free pilot project. But it might be going too far, even for Green Party voters. (The Guardian)
Even the most transit-poor U.S. cities have significant numbers of neighborhoods where almost no one drives — and where they're located often suggests a dire need for more transit to serve the under-resourced residents who need it most.
