Wednesday’s Headlines Need Help

Photo: King County
Photo: King County
  • Billions of federal dollars are available for rail projects, but many road-centered state DOTs don’t have the expertise to take advantage. (Route Fifty)
  • Cities can provide better transportation services when they’re properly structured. (Governing)
  • The average driver spends $179 a month on fuel money that could be saved by riding a bike or transit. (Crossroads Today)
  • Electric vehicles are the latest front in the culture wars, and maybe the dumbest one yet. (The Verge)
  • Kansas City is using tax incentives to spur transit-oriented development, but some are concerned about a lack of affordable housing and the effect on school funding. (Beacon)
  • A Washington state bill would make it easier for cities to develop affordable housing around transit stops. (KUOW)
  • Plans for commuter rail in North Carolina are still important even if fewer people are commuting. (Raleigh News & Observer)
  • A Nebraska state senator is trying to block a proposed Omaha streetcar. (Examiner)
  • Despite progress on roads where Austin has been able to make safety improvements, traffic deaths still hit an all-time high last year. (Axios)
  • Drunk driving arrests in New Orleans are down by half, even as impaired drivers kill more people. (Times-Picayune)
  • Philadelphia received a $78 million federal grant for a plan to make deadly Roosevelt Avenue safer. (Inquirer)
  • Rather than the road diet Nashville officials want, state-drawn plans to replace the Broadway viaduct don’t change much at all. (Nashville Post)
  • Whether it’s Facebook groups or TikTok influencers, here are some of the best social media accounts to learn more about safe streets. (Mashable)

