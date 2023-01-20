Friday’s Headlines: It Just Means More

Bill Haslam, left, helps unveil a sign announcing Knoxville as a Bicycle Friendly Community. ##http://www.bikeknoxville.blogspot.com/##Bike Knoxville##
Bill Haslam, left, helps unveil a sign announcing Knoxville as a Bicycle Friendly Community. ##http://www.bikeknoxville.blogspot.com/##Bike Knoxville##
  • The South has an often well-deserved reputation as a rural landscape punctuated by sprawling, auto-centric cities. But walkable SEC college towns like Knoxville are the exception to the rule. (Sports Illustrated)
  • Sexual harassment is a major problem on transit. (Transfers)
  • When considering whether to go fare-free, one way to look at it is whether transit is a public service that benefits everyone, like libraries or schools. (Christian Science Monitor)
  • Transit agencies draw employees who want to make a difference, and they want higher-ups to be less risk-averse. (Transit Center)
  • Billionaire CEO Tells Other Billionaire CEOs That Meeting Emissions Goals Will Be A Challenge (Wall Street Journal)
  • California’s plethora of paved surfaces is contributing to its flooding problem. (MSNBC)
  • The dream of high-speed rail in San Francisco isn’t dead, but only if the feds kick in a few billion dollars. (SFist)
  • Federal infrastructure funding will help design and plan a cap over Atlanta’s Downtown Connector. (Urbanize Atlanta)
  • Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has revived the idea of using cameras to catch drivers who park in bike and bus lanes. (Sun-Times)
  • North Carolina’s Research Triangle is once again exploring commuter rail, but the failure of the Durham-Orange County line hangs over the project. (Governing)
  • A tunnel carrying the Capital Crescent bike trail through Bethesda alongside the Purple Line could be delayed due to rising costs. (Washington Post)
  • Nashville is the latest city to propose a subsidy for buying e-bikes. (WPLN)
  • The Kansas City streetcar is extending its hours, anticipating growing ridership during an event-filled spring. (KSHB)
  • Is Vision Zero working in Houston? Too early to tell traffic deaths declined in 2022, but remain above pre-pandemic levels. (Axios)
  • A developer plans to turn 17 acres on Houston’s East End into a car-free neighborhood. (Houston Public Media)
  • Did it set back ambitious transit plans for decades? Maybe. But it’s still hilarious. The Ringer recounts the history of “The Simpsons” famous monorail episode.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Transit-Oriented Development: Beyond the Big City

By Sarah Goodyear |
We’re taking it out of the city and into the suburbs and small towns today on the Streetsblog Network. Member blog Urban City Architecture takes a look at Moving Communities Forward, a recently released report on transit-oriented development (TOD) from the American Institute of Architects and the Center for Transportation Studies at the University of […]

Today’s Headlines

By Elana Schor |
Transportation planner and engineer Dan Burden talks walkable design (Streetsblog NYC) Democratic Sens. Dorgan & Merkley poised to introduce legislation codifying broad investment plan for electric cars (The Hill Blog) California high-speed rail could be built, and partly funded by, Beijing (NYT) Source says "no final decisions" have been made on whether the new Senate […]

Message From Copenhagen: Climate Plan Must Include Walkable Urbanism

By Ben Fried |
The energy-saving benefits of transit aren’t limited to the transportation sector. (Image: Jonathan Rose Companies via Richard Layman) At a panel discussion yesterday at the Copenhagen climate summit, American policymakers and transit experts delivered a clear message: Walkable urban development must be part of any effective plan to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions. Thanks to […]

Transit Speed and Urbanism: It’s Complicated

By Angie Schmitt |
There’s been a rollicking online debate the past week on the subject of “slow transit.” Matt Yglesias at Vox and Yonah Freemark at Transport Politic noted the downsides of two transit projects — the DC streetcar and the Twin Cities’ Green Line, respectively — arguing that they run too slowly to deserve transit advocates’ unqualified […]

Tentative Good News for Maryland's Purple and Red Lines

By Angie Schmitt |
Since Republican Larry Hogan was elected governor in November, transit advocates in Maryland have been holding their breath. During the campaign, Hogan threatened to kill the mostly-funded and ready-to-go Red Line in Baltimore and the Purple Line in the DC suburbs — two of the biggest transit projects on tap in the U.S. A budget […]