Thursday’s Headlines Stay Small

Swapping out gas-guzzling trucks for electric vehicles might be a net win for the environment, but if those EVs are faster and heavier than ever, it’s not going to help the crisis of pedestrian deaths. Their bigger, power-sucking batteries are also less environmentally friendly than a smaller vehicle’s. (The Atlantic)
Experts predict that the drive toward zero emissions in the transportation sector will only increase in 2023. (GreenBiz)
A new California law prohibiting parking requirements near transit stops holds great promise but only if NIMBY groups don’t fight it and lenders go along. (Urban Land Institute)
Some Massachusetts legislators want to pare down the MBTA’s authority to subways and buses alone. (Boston Herald)
A Portland task force is trying to address decades of racist transit policies. (Fast Company)
Nashville set a record with 49 pedestrian deaths in 2022, 10 more than in 2021. (WPLN)
San Diego is proposing replacing 300 parking spaces with bike lanes on Convoy Street. (CBS 8)
Mumbai is declaring no-honk days and setting up sound barriers to decrease the city’s ceaseless car cacophony. (Bloomberg)
A study found that Berlin should demolish a short suburban freeway stub. (The May0r)
Who’s more unhinged, the cyclist who’s upset about an ambulance parked in a bike lane, or the right-wing media reporting on it? (Breitbart, Outkick)
Just how green are electric vehicles? Ozzie Zehner, a visiting scholar at UC Berkeley, says it’s not as clear-cut as we generally assume. In an article published in Spectrum, the news arm of the Institute for Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Zehner notes that researchers have come to some widely divergent conclusions. Industry-funded research tends to […]
This week's guest is Matt Horton of Proterra, a company that designs and manufactures battery powered electric buses. We cover the basics of electric buses, power consumption and recharging, the benefits and costs, as well as potential environmental effects.
GM’s highly publicized claim to triple-digit fuel efficiency for its new Chevy Volt has sparked a debate over the solidity of the estimate as well as the lack of charging stations where those without garages could charge a Volt. But another byproduct of the electric-car boom is getting less attention: its effect on the nation’s […]
A study by the government of the Australian state of Victoria highlights the limits of electric cars, in isolation, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Victorian government’s ongoing “electric vehicle trial” [PDF] found that electric cars powered by coal may actually produce more carbon emissions than petroleum-fueled cars over the lifetime of the vehicle, from manufacturing […]
Washington’s love affair with electric vehicles continued today with the launch of the Electrification Coalition, an alliance of 13 companies hailing from the auto, shipping, and utility industries that have endorsed a $130 billion pitch for a region-by-region transition to battery-powered cars. The Coalition’s proposal was developed by consulting firm PRTM and Securing America’s Future […]