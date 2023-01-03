Tuesday’s Headlines: Is 2023 the Year of the Bus?

Missouri Rep. Cori Bush wants to make 2023 the Year of the Bus with a bill allocating $60 billion over five years to bus rapid transit, along with another bill devoting the same amount to light rail. (Curbed)
Spearheaded by Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who lost both legs in Iraq, $686 million from the federal omnibus spending bill will go toward upgrading accessibility at 28 transit stations. (Washington Post)
The U.S. Postal Service will buy 66,000 new electric mail trucks by 2028. (Vox)
In the U.S., where parking lots combined are roughly the size of Connecticut, more and more cities are scrapping parking requirements. (The Guardian)
The e-bike fires that are drawing more attention are mainly due to low-qualify batteries and users that try to extend the batteries’ lifetimes too far. (Smart Cities Dive)
Cities like St. Paul are building too much multifamily housing along busy arterial roads that are dangerous for pedestrians. (Streets.mn)
The future of Seattle rail expansion is being called into question as Sound Transit ridership has yet to recover from the pandemic, but the agency hasn’t put forth a plan to account for the loss of riders. (Seattle Times)
An audit found that the Charlotte Area Transit System has too many silos that often compete with each other, and it should be reformed. (WFAE)
New Orleans wants public input on where to put bike-share stations. (Times-Picayune)
The New York Times has a lighter-side interview with author Robert Caro, who wrote the definitive biography of the man who scarred New York City with freeways, Robert Moses.