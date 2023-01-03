Tuesday’s Headlines: Is 2023 the Year of the Bus?

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) Credit: Miki Jourdan
  • Missouri Rep. Cori Bush wants to make 2023 the Year of the Bus with a bill allocating $60 billion over five years to bus rapid transit, along with another bill devoting the same amount to light rail. (Curbed)
  • Spearheaded by Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who lost both legs in Iraq, $686 million from the federal omnibus spending bill will go toward upgrading accessibility at 28 transit stations. (Washington Post)
  • The U.S. Postal Service will buy 66,000 new electric mail trucks by 2028. (Vox)
  • In the U.S., where parking lots combined are roughly the size of Connecticut, more and more cities are scrapping parking requirements. (The Guardian)
  • The e-bike fires that are drawing more attention are mainly due to low-qualify batteries and users that try to extend the batteries’ lifetimes too far. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Cities like St. Paul are building too much multifamily housing along busy arterial roads that are dangerous for pedestrians. (Streets.mn)
  • The future of Seattle rail expansion is being called into question as Sound Transit ridership has yet to recover from the pandemic, but the agency hasn’t put forth a plan to account for the loss of riders. (Seattle Times)
  • An audit found that the Charlotte Area Transit System has too many silos that often compete with each other, and it should be reformed. (WFAE)
  • New Orleans wants public input on where to put bike-share stations. (Times-Picayune)
  • The New York Times has a lighter-side interview with author Robert Caro, who wrote the definitive biography of the man who scarred New York City with freeways, Robert Moses.

