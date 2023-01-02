Monday’s Headlines Declare 2023 the Year of the E-Bike

Households will ditch their second cars, e-bike usage will expand, and tactical urbanism will go mainstream — those are just a few of transportation experts’ predictions for 2023. (The Verge)
E-bike ridership has doubled every year since 2015, but U.S. infrastructure isn’t keeping up. (CNBC)
If you’re thinking about buying an SUV, just buy a cargo e-bike instead. (Electrek)
Drivers who get frustrated trying to navigate the Beltway should try navigating Washington, D.C.’s bike-lane network, which needs major upgrades now. (Post)
Billionaire investor and Omaha native Warren Buffett made a rare foray into local politics to oppose a planned streetcar in favor of better bus service. (ABC News)
The Boston Herald recaps the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s no good, very bad year.
Coming to Phoenix in 2023: autonomous vehicles, light rail extensions and an app to buy transit passes. (Arizona Republic)
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill supporting complete streets projects. (Mass Transit)
Oaklandside talks about why The Town’s streets are so dangerous and what’s being done about it.
New, lower speed limits took effect in Tacoma neighborhoods on Sunday. (News Journal)
As the NYC subway phases out the MetroCard, Curbed looks back on all of its collectible iterations, from versions commemorating the Subway Series to honoring Biggie Smalls to serving as corporate advertisements.