Thursday’s Headlines Sighted Bigfoot

A New York Times analysis of University of California data found that households in dense, transit-friendly areas have a lower carbon footprint than those in the suburbs. But within urban neighborhoods, higher-income households are responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions.
Any plan for reducing emissions should encourage active transportation like biking and walking, because most studies undervalue their impact and overvalue electric vehicles. (Planetizen)
Electric microcars are taking off worldwide but are rare in the U.S. (City Lab)
E-scooters are making a post-pandemic comeback, and now’s the time for cities to standardize regulations and integrate them into the urban transportation fabric. (Governing)
About three e-scooter riders show up at Denver hospitals with serious injuries each day (Colorado Sun). But how many are injured in car crashes?
Mayor Justin Bibb has a plan to turn Cleveland into a 15-minute city. (Fast Company)
A new bridge through Miami’s historic Black Overtown community could free up acres for greenspace and amenities, but also push out the remaining residents. (Next City)
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced $25 million in grants to make walking to transit stops safer. (Daily Record)
Detroit’s Q-Line streetcar is slated to receive $5 million a year, about half its operating costs, from the Michigan legislature through 2039. (Michigan Radio)
Portland residents demanded a more robust bike lane, and the city Bureau of Transportation gave it to them. (Bike Portland)
An oft-rejected bike project in Athens, Georgia is now permanent after a 60-day pilot project generated widespread support. (Flagpole)
A new Tampa app combines ticketing and information for transit, biking, scooters and other modes. (WTSP)
A WLPN podcast explores Nashville’s transition from streetcars to just plain cars.
"Taking into account the carbon generated by making the vehicle, fuelling it and disposing of it, we found that emissions from cycling can be more than 30 times lower for each trip than driving a fossil fuel car, and about ten times lower than driving an electric one."