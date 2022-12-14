Wednesday’s Headlines Tear Down This Wall

Advocates in cities like Tulsa and New Orleans, where urban freeways tore apart Black communities, are fighting to remove those barriers, but with only $1 billion in funding available, state DOTs are pushing more modest plans. (Route Fifty)
Automakers made zero overall gains in fuel economy last year as the growing weight of trucks and SUVs offset any gains in efficiency. (Reuters)
Today’s parking garages are more attractive than those gray cement boxes from the 1970s, but cities still waste too much space storing cars. (City Lab)
Zipcar and ride-hailing didn’t do it, but experts are now predicting that car subscriptions will supplant owning, leasing or renting cars among the under-40 set. (Consumer Affairs)
Self-driving cars aren’t the future — bikes are. (Arch Daily)
If ever there were a rail project to hate, it’s probably this one in Mexico that’s destroying thousands of newly discovered Mayan artifacts, including whole villages buried in the jungle. (Washington Post)
Public art is usually mediocre, but when it’s done well, it can really liven up spaces like transit stations. (Seattle Times)
Every year Census data comes out revealing which cities are growing fastest. But what the numbers don’t tell us is what kind of growth is occurring and where. Yonah Freemark at the Transport Politic set out to get a better understanding of growth patterns in major cities. Looking at long-term changes since 1960, the big upshot is that […]
In another striking sign of shifting generational preferences, the number of young college graduates is on the rise in central cities across the country — even in regions that are shrinking overall. That’s according to a new report from City Observatory [PDF], which found the number of 25- to 34-year-olds with college degrees living within […]
Growth in bike commuting has slowed in Portland and Minneapolis, while some less well-known biking cities are making gains. Graph: Bike Portland New Census numbers are out, providing fresh data on how Americans are getting to work, and Michael Andersen at BikePortland has noticed a couple of trends. The mid-size cities best-known for biking haven’t […]
William H. Frey is an internationally regarded demographer and senior fellow with the Brookings Institution. This article was originally posted by the Brookings Institution. Figure 1: Large City Growth* For the first third of this decade, big city population growth continues to outpace the rates of 2000 through 2010 while suburban growth continues to lag behind, according to new […]
More than 9,000 babies have been born in each of the last five years in Washington, DC — but will their families stay in the city as these kids grow up? A recent study by the real estate company Trulia found that there was just one zip code in DC’s city limits where backpacks outnumbered […]