Wednesday’s Headlines Tear Down This Wall

The Claiborne Expressway in New Orleans is the nation's top candidate for a highway teardown, says the Congress for New Urbanism. Photo: The Advocate via CNU
  • Advocates in cities like Tulsa and New Orleans, where urban freeways tore apart Black communities, are fighting to remove those barriers, but with only $1 billion in funding available, state DOTs are pushing more modest plans. (Route Fifty)
  • Automakers made zero overall gains in fuel economy last year as the growing weight of trucks and SUVs offset any gains in efficiency. (Reuters)
  • Today’s parking garages are more attractive than those gray cement boxes from the 1970s, but cities still waste too much space storing cars. (City Lab)
  • Zipcar and ride-hailing didn’t do it, but experts are now predicting that car subscriptions will supplant owning, leasing or renting cars among the under-40 set. (Consumer Affairs)
  • Self-driving cars aren’t the future — bikes are. (Arch Daily)
  • If ever there were a rail project to hate, it’s probably this one in Mexico that’s destroying thousands of newly discovered Mayan artifacts, including whole villages buried in the jungle. (Washington Post)
  • Public art is usually mediocre, but when it’s done well, it can really liven up spaces like transit stations. (Seattle Times)
  • Will red-state Republicans still buy big honkin’ electric trucks if they think EVs are just for California liberals? (Los Angeles Times)
  • Boston’s Green Line extension is finally open. (Streetsblog MASS)
  • Austin saw a 50 percent drop in severe crashes on roads where signs are posted that tell drivers how fast they’re going. (KXAN)
  • Dallas Area Rapid Transit is extending a 50 percent discount program for low-income and senior riders. (Community Impact)
  • Fifty-five years after cowriting “A Day in the Life,” Paul McCartney still rides the bus. (Showbiz Cheat Sheet)

