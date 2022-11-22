Tuesday’s Headlines Enjoyed the Bike Boom

It sounds crazy, but turns out that making riding a bike safe, easy and fun leads to more people riding bikes. (Bicycling)
European cities are becoming denser, reversing the trend toward sprawl — something American cities could learn from. (Wired)
Lowering speed limits isn’t very effective without enforcement, according to a new study out of Belfast. (Traffic Technology Today)
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is right when she says she wants to “fix the damn roads.” Adding lanes just leads to more sprawl and congestion. (Transportation for America)
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill making it easier for cities to build protected bike lanes because Republicans added a poison pill undermining progressive Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner. (Philly Voice)
Massachusetts shouldn’t break up the T. Instead, expand the Boston transit agency statewide and treat it like a public utility funded by taxes. (Commonwealth)
The Chicago Sun-Times says Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s bike lane-blocking scandal is a good reminder to take bike safety seriously.
California announced a $2.6 billion clean mobility fund that will primarily pay to electrify bus fleets. (Smart Cities Dive)
The worst-case scenario for a Bay Area transit death spiral involves canceling weekend service, hourly trains instead of every 15 minutes, and numerous cuts to bus lines. (Silicon Valley)
Minneapolis is looking at speed cameras to help reduce the crisis of pedestrian deaths. (Star Tribune)
The bipartisan infrastructure act could pay to put a deck over North Capitol Street and bury parts of I-295. (DCist)
New Orleans almost had a monorail in the 1950s, but alas, the project bore too much in common with Elon Musk’s hyperloop scam. (The Advocate)
The “bike-bus” trend of kids biking to school en masse has spread to Arlington, Virginia. (ARLnow)
