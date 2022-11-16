Wednesday’s Headlines Are Boom or Bust

The pandemic bike boom is still booming in cities that took the opportunity to build better bike infrastructure. But a lot of them have gone backwards instead. (Wired)
Cities’ — often federally mandated — public input process for transportation is broken. It’s contributing to the bureaucracy that holds up projects and doesn’t even represent the public at large. (Vice)
Lawmakers better regulate autonomous vehicles soon, or they’ll make our transportation system even worse, writes Yonah Freemark. (Next City)
Forget three-ton behemoths like the Ford F-150 Lightning. The future of electric vehicles has two wheels. (Protocol)
At least the Lightning doesn’t get 10 miles per gallon like the new Raptor. (Jalopnik)
A $10 billion plan to revitalize Union Station is coming together, but don’t expect it see it happen for at least another 18 years. (Washington Post)
The Oregon DOT is already reneging on its promise to use the I-5 project to stitch back together Portland’s Rose Quarter. (City Observatory)
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, will appoint a new transit director two days before his Democratic replacement, Maura Healey, takes office. (Boston Globe)
Minneapolis’ new Vision Zero plan calls for more traffic enforcement cameras to combat an all-time high of 23 traffic deaths last year. (KSTP)
Backers of Denver’s sidewalk funding initiative have declared victory as voting results continue to trickle in. (Denverite)
Recognizing that intercity rail is a lifeline, Montana counties are banding together to try to lure Amtrak back to their communities. (Route Fifty)
A new Gainesville, Florida, policy calls for bike lanes on all new city streets, as well as existing streets that are wide enough to accommodate them. (4 News)
Drivers have crashed into the same California home twice in the past two years. (ABC 7)
The Biden administration should pour billions of dollars into a variety of bike projects because the investment will generate thousands of jobs while also obviously greening the way Americans get around, advocates said this week, citing a new report on the economic benefits of cycling investments.
COVID sparked a bike boom across America, but the experience from one Virginia city shows that communities should prioritize building more protected bike lanes and off-road cycle tracks, virus or no virus, a new study suggests.