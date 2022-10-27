Thursday’s Headlines Topped Off the Tank

Americans are so obsessed with the price of gas that it may tip the November elections — even though presidents have little control over it — illustrating lackluster transit in the U.S. and our dependence on cars. (New York Times)
The threat of a freight rail strike that would also affect passenger trains re-emerged as a second union rejected a White House-brokered agreement (Politico). One issue is that at least one union wants public ownership of the rails, like highways (Freight Waves).
Automakers are increasingly branching out into e-bikes, but it’s unclear if cyclists will want to buy from a brand associated with cars. (The Verge)
The D.C. Metro will open the Silver Line before Thanksgiving and add cars to overcrowded trains. (Washington Post)
San Francisco had to give back a $15 million federal grant to make Market Street car-free because it couldn’t meet a deadline to spend the money. (Chronicle)
Denver is putting its wildly popular e-bike refund program is a victim of its own success. The city is putting it on hold after burning through three years’ worth of funding in six months. (Rocky Mountain PBS)
Former U.S. transportation secretary Ray LaHood says the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority needs an overhaul. (NBC Boston)
Orange County, North Carolina’s new transit plan replaces a failed light rail line with express bus service and other improvements. (Chapelboro)
A New Zealand court ruled that Uber drivers are entitled to workers’ rights. (The Guardian)
Bruges made it illegal on 90 streets for cars to pass bikes. (The Mayor)
Stockholm’s new bike-share is incredibly cheap at just $1 a day or $14 a year. (Vice)