Thursday’s Headlines Topped Off the Tank

Photo: Bev Skyes, CC
  • Americans are so obsessed with the price of gas that it may tip the November elections — even though presidents have little control over it — illustrating lackluster transit in the U.S. and our dependence on cars. (New York Times)
  • The threat of a freight rail strike that would also affect passenger trains re-emerged as a second union rejected a White House-brokered agreement (Politico). One issue is that at least one union wants public ownership of the rails, like highways (Freight Waves).
  • Automakers are increasingly branching out into e-bikes, but it’s unclear if cyclists will want to buy from a brand associated with cars. (The Verge)
  • The D.C. Metro will open the Silver Line before Thanksgiving and add cars to overcrowded trains. (Washington Post)
  • San Francisco had to give back a $15 million federal grant to make Market Street car-free because it couldn’t meet a deadline to spend the money. (Chronicle)
  • Denver is putting its wildly popular e-bike refund program is a victim of its own success. The city is putting it on hold after burning through three years’ worth of funding in six months. (Rocky Mountain PBS)
  • Former U.S. transportation secretary Ray LaHood says the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority needs an overhaul. (NBC Boston)
  • Orange County, North Carolina’s new transit plan replaces a failed light rail line with express bus service and other improvements. (Chapelboro)
  • A New Zealand court ruled that Uber drivers are entitled to workers’ rights. (The Guardian)
  • Bruges made it illegal on 90 streets for cars to pass bikes. (The Mayor)
  • Stockholm’s new bike-share is incredibly cheap at just $1 a day or $14 a year. (Vice)

