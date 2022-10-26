Thursday’s Headlines Look to the Future

New Orleans' Claiborne Expressway is ripe for demolition, says the Congress for New Urbanism. Image: CNU
New Orleans' Claiborne Expressway is ripe for demolition, says the Congress for New Urbanism. Image: CNU

Just as urban freeways destroyed and divided communities in the 1960s and ’70s, infrastructure decisions made today will reverberate for decades to come. (Urban Land Institute)

As race starts to build out a nationwide EV charger network, federal officials are backtracking on the “buy American” requirement included in the 2021 infrastructure law. (Roll Call)

Electric vehicles are prone to go up in flames, creating a new challenge for fire departments. (Route Fifty)

Wakanda isn’t just the most advanced nation in the Marvel universe. It’s a model for real-life future cities. (CNN)

Austin is fast-tracking permitting for new bus and rail lines as part of Project Connect, its ambitious voter-approved transit plan. (Monitor)

Cambridge is the first city in Massachusetts to abolish parking mandates for new construction. (Harvard Crimson)

Denver’s Regional Transportation District is considering moving to low-floor rail cars that are easier to board for the disabled, people with strollers and others. (Colorado Public Radio)

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is in favor of high-speed rail, but of course that depends on if funding is available. (KUER)

The relatively low number of cyclist deaths in Oklahoma City masks the city’s problem with crashes and even getting people on bikes in the first place. (Free Press)

Michigan should invest more in public transit to create a sense of place. (Advance)

Ridership on Detroit’s QLINE streetcar is rebounding. (Axios)

It sounds like a subplot from “Always Sunny,” but the actor who plays Dennis really did get his Tesla stuck in a parking garage because the car couldn’t connect to the internet. (Jalopnik)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Image: Screenshot from NBC4 Washington

D.C. Ped Bridge Collapse Subject of Controversy

By Kea Wilson |
The mayor of Washington, D.C. has announced that the city will rebuild a recently-destroyed pedestrian bridge that runs over an urban highway, so far ignoring calls from advocates to more radically reimagine the road that has become a symbol of systemic racism in the region — and setting a troubling precedent for other cities that might be compelled to rethink walking infrastructure that puts the convenience of drivers first.

Inhofe Questions Transit and Bike-Ped Investments in House Transport Bill

By Elana Schor |
The senior Republican on the Senate environment panel today criticized the House’s six-year transportation bill, lamenting that the measure "focus[es] very heavily on transit, bike paths, and sidewalks" and carves out a strong federal role in "decisions historically left to the state level." Inhofe’s concerns, raised at the latest in the environment committee’s series of […]

What Might Cities Look Like in a World Without Oil?

By Sarah Goodyear |
Today on the Streetsblog Network, we’re stepping back and taking a look at the big picture. Over at network member Worldchanging, Sarah Kuck writes about the ideas of environmental scientist and sustainability activist Peter Newman. Newman gave a talk in Seattle the other night promoting his forthcoming book, Resilient Cities: Responding to Peak Oil and […]