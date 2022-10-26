Thursday’s Headlines Look to the Future

Just as urban freeways destroyed and divided communities in the 1960s and ’70s, infrastructure decisions made today will reverberate for decades to come. (Urban Land Institute)

As race starts to build out a nationwide EV charger network, federal officials are backtracking on the “buy American” requirement included in the 2021 infrastructure law. (Roll Call)

Electric vehicles are prone to go up in flames, creating a new challenge for fire departments. (Route Fifty)

Wakanda isn’t just the most advanced nation in the Marvel universe. It’s a model for real-life future cities. (CNN)

Austin is fast-tracking permitting for new bus and rail lines as part of Project Connect, its ambitious voter-approved transit plan. (Monitor)

Cambridge is the first city in Massachusetts to abolish parking mandates for new construction. (Harvard Crimson)

Denver’s Regional Transportation District is considering moving to low-floor rail cars that are easier to board for the disabled, people with strollers and others. (Colorado Public Radio)

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is in favor of high-speed rail, but of course that depends on if funding is available. (KUER)

The relatively low number of cyclist deaths in Oklahoma City masks the city’s problem with crashes and even getting people on bikes in the first place. (Free Press)

Michigan should invest more in public transit to create a sense of place. (Advance)

Ridership on Detroit’s QLINE streetcar is rebounding. (Axios)

It sounds like a subplot from “Always Sunny,” but the actor who plays Dennis really did get his Tesla stuck in a parking garage because the car couldn’t connect to the internet. (Jalopnik)