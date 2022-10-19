Wednesday’s Headlines Are Looking Past the Numbers

Drivers are so mad about high gas prices that they might hand control of the Senate to Republicans despite the many, many flaws of swing-state GOP candidates like Herschel Walker in Georgia and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. (Slate)
Mainstream news outlets like the Washington Post are finally catching on to what Streetsblog has been reporting all along — that to save ourselves from a climate crisis, we’ll all have to drive less.
E-bikes are increasingly seen as an important tool to get drivers out of their cars, rather than merely a fun toy. (Pew Stateline)
California is banning sales of new gas-powered vehicles. Great! So how do everyday people who have no choice but to drive afford electric cars that cost an average of $66,000? (The Guardian)
Right turns on red are a dangerous relic of the 1970s oil crisis, and they should be banned, as Washington, D.C. has already done. (Mother Jones)
White House infrastructure czar Mitch Landrieu was in Albany on Monday to tout a $25 million grant for electric buses. (WAMC)
Austin is already looking to pare down its ambitious Project Connect transit plan in the wake of rising construction costs. (Axios)
Charlotte Area Transit System CEO John Lewis is resigning next month after a summer of staff shortages, service cuts and fears of violence after a bus driver was murdered. (Observer)
A perception that light rail is unsafe is keeping some Twin Cities residents from returning to Metro Transit. (Star Tribune)
Rochester’s proposed active transportation plan would guide investments in walking and biking. (Post Bulletin)
A Kalamazoo mural expressing the joys of biking was unveiled Saturday. (WWMT)
Sorry, young climate protesters, but doing an Andy Warhol on a Van Gogh painting isn’t going to defeat Big Oil. (NY Mag)
