Monday’s Headlines Stay in Our Lane

Drivers all over the country are abusing bike lanes, making riding a bike even more dangerous than it already is. (Bicycling)
Cities must go further than tearing down urban freeways and make other types of high-speed roads safer for those outside of cars. (Next City)
From electric buses in Atlanta to a rural highway in Maine to bike trails in Texas, the Washington Post highlights six federal infrastructure projects that are improving transportation safety and the environment.
Transit measures are on the ballot in San Francisco, Orlando, Detroit and other cities and counties around the country next month. (Smart Cities Dive)
Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey held a hearing on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s transit safety record. (Boston Globe)
While Seattle streets remain deadly, the city is doing a good job of making them safer near schools. (Capitol Hill Seattle)
A Memphis sidewalk collapsed for the second time in 10 years, pointing to the sorry state of the city’s pedestrian infrastructure. (Fox 13)
Portland protesters used their bodies to form a human bike lane to point out the need for protection on Powell Boulevard. (Bike Portland)
Angry drivers successfully ousted a Eugene, Oregon, city council member over her support for bus rapid transit. (Portland Mercury)
Kuhio Avenue is Honolulu’s next target for bus-only lanes. (KHON)
Banning UK flights between cities with high-speed rail connections could cut emissions from air travel by a third. (The Guardian)
Indonesia is starting construction on its first high-speed rail line. (ABC News)
Pop-up bike lanes in Berlin led to a 42 percent increase in cycling and reduced smog emissions. (Electrek)
Turning parking into space for pedestrians during the pandemic had a $181 million economic impact on one Toronto neighborhood. (Globe and Mail)
Addressing a packed house in Washington last night, Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), founder of the Congressional Bike Caucus, posed a Zen-like ‘universalist cyclist question’. (Photo: Cities for Cycling) "How many people, right now," he asked, "are stuck in traffic on their way to ride a stationary bike in a health club?" The quip got a […]
Many US cities have committed to the Vision Zero goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries. One key approach for many cities is improving bike lanes and other facilities. But are cities actually changing the way they invest in cycling infrastructure?