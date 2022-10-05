Wednesday’s Headlines Are Like Room Without a Roof

Photo: Richard Masoner via Flickr
  • The happiest commutes are also the most environmentally friendly. People enjoy walking and biking the most, and long car trips alone the least. (Minnesota Public Radio)
  • Autonomous vehicles could improve traffic, but only if at least 20-50 percent of cars on the road are self-driving. (Governing)
  • Transit has been entitled to a portion of gas tax revenue for 40 years, but overall federal funding has been flat because Congress appropriates less from other sources. (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • Pedestrian Observations digs into the Eno Center’s recent report on transit construction costs worldwide.
  • Transit agencies are tilting toward equity and away from ridership when considering which areas to serve. (Human Transit)
  • While e-bikes are obviously better for the environment than cars, they do have a carbon footprint when manufacturing and shipping are considered. (Pique)
  • New York is following California’s lead by banning the sale of new gas-powered cars and trucks in 2035, but installing electric vehicle chargers in NYC is going to be a mess. (Motherboard)
  • An unsanctioned car show in New Jersey led to a crash that left two people dead. (Jalopnik)
  • The Maryland DOT released seven options for a north-south Baltimore transit corridor. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • Axios Detroit is kicking off a series on the Motor City’s underfunded and inadequate transit system.
  • Cincinnati is planning four potential bus rapid transit corridors. (Planetizen)
  • MARTA is taking another stab at developing land around a station in Midtown Atlanta. (AJC)
  • Instead of being driven or taking the bus, about 200 Portland students ride their bikes in a convoy to school every week. (Route Fifty)
  • Five cities will participate in a global pilot project to create walkable 15-minute neighborhoods. (Domus)

