Monday’s Headlines Look Forward to Cleaner Trains

No more of these diesels.
No more of these diesels.
  • Amtrek pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2045. (Washington Post)
  • The Environmental Protection Agency has created a new office of climate justice to rectify the effects of pollution and climate change on low-income and minority communities. (New York Times)
  • Chatter is starting up again about a potential Pete Buttigieg run for president in 2024. (The Hill)
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law lifting parking mandates on new developments near transit. (Cal Matters)
  • The long-delayed Crenshaw-LAX light rail line will open Oc. 7. (Los Angeles Times)
  • Three driverless Cruise vehicles were involved in crashes in one night in San Francisco. (KRON)
  • “I don’t see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told the Boston Globe in response to a Boston Herald editorial.
  • The Buffalo News editorial board says drivers must learn to share the road with bikes and pedestrians.
  • Omaha is removing its first and only protected bike lane, prompting Bike Walk Nebraska to end a partnership with the city. (WOWT)
  • Ann Arbor is removing on-street parking to extend a bikeway on Division Street. (MLive)
  • The Austin Transit Partnership, created to oversee the $10 billion Project Connect transit expansion plan, passed its first budget. (KXAN)
  • The Houston Metro passed its largest-ever budget at nearly $1.8 billion. (Community Impact)
  • USA Today fact-checks a viral false claim about rising gas taxes in Colorado.
  • London authorities arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the recent Uber hack. (The Verge)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Carbon Tax vs. Cap and Trade

By Glenn McAnanama |
Congressional debate on climate change has revealed division among politicians on how to best regulate carbon emissions. From NPR’s Marketplace, we get a report on the sharp difference between leading Democrats in both houses, Sen. Barbara Boxer (CA) and Rep. John Dingell (MI) Boxer is quoted as preferring cap and trade, which seems to be […]

Bloomberg Declares Support for a National Carbon Tax

By Aaron Naparstek |
New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg will declare his support today for a national carbon tax, according to a report posted this morning on the New York Times City Room blog by metro reporter Sewell Chan: Mayor Bloomberg plans to announce today his support for a national carbon tax. In what his aides are calling […]

Senate Climate Bill to Feature Transport Carbon Cap — But No Trading

By Elana Schor |
Sens. John Kerry (D-MA) and Joseph Lieberman (I-CT) are set to roll out their long-awaited, somewhat delayed climate change bill tomorrow without onetime co-sponsor Lindsey Graham (R-SC). The legislation no longer includes its originally conceived "linked fee" on motor fuels — which was quickly branded as a gas tax increase, alarming Graham and the White […]