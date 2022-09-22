Thursday’s Headlines Feel a Little Better

Finally, some good news on the street safety front: Traffic deaths declined 5 percent from April through June compared to the same period last year, the first such decline since the third quarter of 2020 (Autoblog). There are reasons to curb your enthusiasm, though (Streetsblog).
Nissan is recalling 200,000 pickup trucks that could roll away while parked. (New York Times)
Sorry, Ford: Phone alerts aren’t going to keep drivers from killing pedestrians. (Motherboard)
The Biden administration has hired a former Washington, D.C. and Chicago transportation official to be its EV charger czar. (CNN)
A group called Latinos in Transit is trying to put more people of color in management roles at transit agencies. (Smart Cities Dive)
Cities are often hard for women to get around because they’re designed by men for men. (Arch Daily)
The future belongs to cities that are able to get people to walk more. (Euronews)
The Orange Line shutdown in Boston shows why more investment is needed in transit service and reliability. (Environment America)
Speaking of which, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority reopened the Orange Line after completing five years’ worth of maintenance in 30 days. (Railway Tracks & Structures)
A record-breaking number of Boston residents rented Bluebikes during the shutdown. (Globe)
The D.C. Metro is still facing a $185 million funding gap next year, but that’s not nearly as bad as the agency originally predicted. (Washington Post)
A new student organization has formed to fight the proposed I-3 expansion in Austin. (Daily Texan)
The South Phoenix light rail extension is halfway done and set to open in 2024. (Axios)
Philadelphia is stepping up enforcement of illegal bike and bus lane parking. (NBC 10)
Attorney General Merrick Garland is seeking the death penalty against a suspected terrorist accused of using a truck to kill eight people in a Manhattan bike path in 2017. (Reuters)
What if the United States treated traffic violence like the public health issue it is? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that would entail building bike infrastructure and slowing down drivers. Last week the CDC released a report on the long-term mortality rate among U.S. cyclists. The study covers 38 years of U.S. DOT data […]
More than 40,000 Americans were killed in traffic last year, according to new estimates from the National Safety Council, the worst toll in a decade. The U.S. transportation system claims far more lives each year than peer countries. If America achieved the same fatality rate as the UK, more than 30,000 lives would be saved each year.
Fast Company is the latest media outlet to trumpet the decline of driving, with a look at the phenomenon dubbed “peak car use.” In an article titled “We Are Approaching Peak Car Use,” the magazine examines an Australian study [PDF] which found driving rates are falling in a number of cities in Europe, North America […]
At least on the surface, the big declines in gas prices we’ve seen over the past year seem like an unalloyed good. We save money at the pump, and we have more to spend on other things, But the cheap gas has serious hidden costs—more pollution, more energy consumption, more crashes and greater traffic congestion. […]
This silver lining is tarnished: The number of car crashes is plummeting, but the rate of car crashes is actually up in many cities — as are the injury and fatality rates for both drivers and vulnerable users.