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Tuesday’s Headlines Vote Early and Vote Often

From the federal level to local referendums, this will be a pivotal election for transit and safety.
12:01 AM EST on November 3, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines Vote Early and Vote Often
  • Today is Election Day, so we’re re-upping this Smart Cities Dive guide to transit issues on the ballot in various cities, states and counties.
  • Ten years after Uber killed cabs, robotaxis are set to take Uber drivers’ jobs — unless unions can stop them. (Futurism)
  • Beth Osborne continues her treatise on how to make congestion worse, since that’s what DOTs seem to be dead-set on doing.
  • Advocates of putting a price on carbon should take a look at how New York City sold congestion pricing. (Niskanen Center)
  • Jarrett Walker endorses the Bay Area’s Measure RTM, a half-cent sales tax to support transit. He predicts that failing to approve it would have catastrophic consequences. (Human Transit)
  • Charlotte Mayor Rob Harrington makes the case for voting in favor of a $425 million for sidewalks and traffic safety upgrades, among other things. (Q City Metro)
  • Speed cameras in Philadelphia have saved at least 72 lives since they were installed on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to a new report. (Axios)
  • After being criticized for her lack of progress on Vision Zero, the head of Denver’s Transportation and Infrastructure Department is being reassigned. (Denverite)
  • The CEO of the California High-Speed Rail Authority also resigned after a mostly positive but somewhat rocky tenure. (Streetsblog CAL)
  • Raleigh won a $10 million grant for street safety projects, with funding coming from the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill. (News & Observer)
  • Cincinnati received a $1.8 million federal grant to explore redevelopment along the Reading Road bus rapid transit line. (Newsbreak)
  • The North Carolina attorney general is investigating 31 gas stations that may not be passing savings from a gas tax holiday onto consumers. (News 12)
  • A proposal for a new bank with a drive-through has Kansas City officials considering what kinds of development they want near the streetcar line. (Star)
  • Thousands of “zombies” filled the streets of Davis, California for a Halloween parade aimed at helping children with disabilities experience the joy of riding a bike. (KCRA)
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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