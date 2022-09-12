Monday’s Headlines to Start the Week

TransitMonth2022
  • Traffic congestion is back to pre-pandemic levels, but not transit ridership. (NPR)
  • A writer at the conservative Heritage Foundation makes the controversial argument that bike lanes actually make cyclists less safe. (Forbes)
  • Bay Area Rapid Transit celebrated its 50th anniversary last week (San Francisco Chronicle). But the future is unclear with ridership still less than half of pre-pandemic levels and federal COVID funds running out (ABC 7).
  • Boston transit officials say they’re confident the Orange Line will reopen within 10 days with new train cars. (Globe)
  • Disabled Portland residents are suing the city for allowing people to camp on sidewalks, saying blocking them violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
  • North Carolina’s transportation funding formula prioritizes drivers over alternatives like walking and biking. (Center for American Progress)
  • A Philadelphia parking mogul is spending $100 million to acquire more surface lots in other states and build commercial developments on them. (Inquirer)
  • Seattle officials are looking at ways to improve Third Avenue, the busiest bus corridor in the country. (The Urbanist)
  • Orlando-area transit riders can only access 5,600 jobs within a half-hour commute, and a November referendum in Orange County on a sales tax for transportation aims to change that. (Mass Transit Mag)
  • Phoenix’s South Central/Downtown Hub light rail project is halfway complete. (Fox 10)
  • The Twin Cities’ Met Council hopes to find $534 million to plug a budget gap in the Southwest light rail project’s budget by the end of the year. (Star Tribune)
  • Uber Eats and autonomous vehicle startup Nuro are delivering food via robot cars in Houston and Mountain View, California. (The Verge)
  • Denver pedestrian advocates are seeking to decriminalize jaywalking. (Westword)
  • Rhode Island announced a fare-free pilot program on its most popular transit route connecting Providence and Pawtucket. (Cities Today)
  • Urbanize Atlanta wants to hear from readers on what transit agency MARTA should do with the city’s much-derided streetcar.
  • Americans value prime parking spots so much that Golf Digest wrote an article about Players Championship winner Cameron Smith having his taken away after ditching the PGA for Saudi-funded rival LIV. In fact, parking is so valuable that in San Francisco a space costs about the same as a down payment on a house (USA Today).

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG